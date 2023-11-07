Aaron Rodgers is doing his best to quickly recover from the Achilles injury he suffered in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. He’s working hard during therapy and is now walking on his own. Those are good signs of his eventual return, whether this season or the next one.

However, his potential return in 2023 depends on the New York Jets’ playoff aspirations. But after their Week 9 Monday Night Football loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, football fans think he’d be better off coming back next year.

Football fans show concern for Aaron Rodgers behind a terrible offensive line

The Chargers defensive front featuring Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Tuli Tuipulotu had eight sacks against the Jets offensive line and quarterback Zach Wilson. The poor blocking up front gave the third-year quarterback from BYU little time to work with.

Wilson’s struggles made Jets fans hope for Aaron Rodgers’ speedy return. However, some football fans caution about that thought, especially when the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player must line up behind a faulty line.

The Chargers’ dominating Week 9 performance against the Jets had a fan stating:

“The offensive line for the Jets is bad. Aaron Rodgers is literally going to get killed if they don't fix it. (He already got killed once this season)”

Another Twitter user chimed in:

“The dude doesn’t have anytime to throw and wr drop passes. Aaron Rodgers would have struggled with this oline no doubt”

Here are other violent reactions about the possibility of Rodgers working with the Jets offensive line.

While they have playmakers on defense, Los Angeles' AFC team has been disastrous for most of the 2023 season’s first half. Coming into this Week 9 Monday Night Football showdown, they were second-worst in total yards allowed (390.9) and worst in passing yards allowed (297.4).

Despite that backdrop, the Chargers dominated a patchwork Jets offensive line that underwent five combinations in eight games. In Week 1, they had Duane Brown (left) and Mekhi Becton (right) at tackle and Laken Tomlinson (left) and Alijah Vera-Tucker (right) at guard. Connor McGovern was their center on opening night.

Eight weeks later, Tomlinson is still at left guard, but Xavier Newman is at right guard. Becton moves to left tackle while Max Mitchell is on the opposite end at right tackle. Joe Tippman played center, snapping the ball to Wilson.

Jets' offensive line already failed Aaron Rodgers

For now, Rodgers’ 2023 season with the Jets lasted only four snaps. The Jets' offensive line failed to account for Leonard Floyd, giving him a free path to the Super Bowl XLV champion. Disaster struck when Floyd brought his weight onto the sack, forcing Rodgers to quickly get down after briefly trying to get up.

Like him, the New York Jets have been banged up in the line protecting their quarterback. Brown, McGovern, Vera-Tucker, and Wes Schweitzer spent time on injured reserve. Vera-Tucker is already out for the season due to an Achilles injury.

With the Jets trying to have able players in their offensive line, their Week 10 composition remains a mystery. It’s something their opponents, the Las Vegas Raiders, would like to exploit.