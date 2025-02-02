"He is literally Kenny Pickett 2.0" - NFL fans roast Shedeur Sanders after getting compared to Joe Burrow by Titans HC

Shedeur Sanders has made a strong case to be selected the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He is in the running with fellow potential top picks, including his Colorado teammate Travis Hunter, Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Penn State edge defender Abdul Carter.

The Tennessee Titans hold the top pick in this year's draft and have all eyes on their front office entering Brian Callahan's second season as the head coach. Many have questioned which direction the Titans will go in the draft, but Callahan has expressed interest in Shedeur Sanders.

On Saturday afternoon, the ex-Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator compared Sanders to his former quarterback, Joe Burrow.

"People had questions about (Joe Burrow's) arm strength in general coming out. (That's) one of the things that makes Joe so unique, and I think you can probably put (Sheduer Sanders) in the same conversation. They anticipate when they throw it, they have the timing and accuracy on top of it. That makes up for the arm strength."

Fans reacted to the eyebrow-raising quote in the comments of the post.

"Sheduer Sanders is literally Kenny Pickett 2.0 coming out of college," one fan posted.

"That jewelery showing BUST," another fan commented. "Will never reach Burrow's talent."

"Not even close another," a third fan declared.

Some fans showed confidence in Sanders.

"Sanders will be a great QB in the league," a fan predicted. "Save this post."

"Put your money where your mouth is Tennessee and make it happen with Sanders," another fan added.

"Sheduer is very accurate," a third fan agreed.

Callahan previously spoke with Sanders during this week's East-West Shrine Bowl, expressing his interest in the quarterback.

New York Giants meet with Shedeur Sanders

In addition to the Tennessee Titans, the New York Giants spoke with Sheduer Sanders during the Shrine Bowl. Last Saturday, Sanders caught up with Giants head coach Brian Daboll, general manager Joe Schoen and assistant general manager Brandon Brown.

Footage of Shedeur Sanders' conversation with the Giants emerged on X. NFL insider Garrett Podell released the tweet.

The Giants hold the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft and could be in the running for Sanders in April. New York has also been linked to Cam Ward. Giants could have to move up to land Sanders, as the Cleveland Browns have also been linked to the Colorado quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders rose up draft rankings with a stellar senior campaign at Colorado, winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award for his efforts. He completed 74% of his passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

