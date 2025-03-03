“He lives to help other people do their job” - Nick Sirianni hypes up Dom DiSandro after Eagles' Super Bowl triumph

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was full of praise for the team's Director of Gameday Operations, Dom DiSandro, during his appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast. The Eagles had a memorable outing last month at Super Bowl 59, securing their second Lombardi trophy after defeating Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs, who were chasing a historic three-peat.

Ad

Sirianni spoke highly of DiSandro's contributions to the team's success and also talked about his kindness and supportive nature. Sirianni said (at the 53:25 mark):

"Nobody in the NFL does their job as good as Dom does his, let me brag on him for a second, nobody wants to help people more, like in a world that we live in where there's so many people about themselves and this and that that's what I loved about our team too. We're a completely selfless team and no one cared how we won they just wanted to win, which is really special."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I wish people were talking about that more, especially in the world we live in today, our guys wanted to sacrifice for each other and win for each other and be selfless with it well that's how that's how Dom lives every single day like he lives to help others, he lives to help other people do their job and it's special like it takes special qualities," he added.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Dom DiSandro has been with the Eagles since 1999, serving in various roles over the years.

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni addresses criticism before Super Bowl Championship win

The Eagles faced challenges in 2023, but last season, they had an outstanding run, winning the prestigious championship. However, prior to the team's success, Nick Sirianni faced significant criticism.

During his Pardon My Take podcast appearance, Sirianni said (1:07:15):

Ad

"I'm grateful for the criticism, I'm grateful for the adversity because the adversity has made me who I am. I have no doubt in my mind that it would have been hard to win the Super Bowl this year if we didn't finish the season the way we did last year.

Nick Sirianni has been part of the Philadelphia Eagles since 2021 and led the team to a Super Bowl championship in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.