NFL fans have taken shots at two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Peyton Manning for appearing in a Bud Light Super Bowl commercial.

Bud Light posted a clip on its social media for fans to try to win a seat at the Super Bowl. Manning was given instructions as if he was at the line trying to snap the ball, but fans weren't impressed with the former NFL quarterback working with the beer company for the Super Bowl ad.

"Damn! Peyton will do anything for a dollar these days! Will he be boycotted too????" a fan wrote on X.

"Just say NO! Don’t drink Budlight!" another fan wrote.

"I miss when bud light liked their customers. But it’s become too fratty for me."

"It's extremely disturbing to me that a man that has 250 million and numerous current sources of income would choose to help ultra woke Budweiser that promotes the Trans INSANITY that's destroying generations.. how much money does anybody need. bad bad look Peyton."

Although several fans did enter the contest in the comments, many were angry that Peyton Manning would work with Bud Light.

Of course, this stems from the Bud Light controversy from last year, where thousands of people boycotted the company.

It began in April after Bud Light had a sponsorship with actress and TikTok personality Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender woman. The video of Mulvaney promoting Bud Light triggered a backlash from conservatives, including many celebrities, who decided to boycott all Anheuser-Busch products.

The month following the advertisement, Bud Light sales fell between 11 and 26%, while the stock price dropped 18%. Bud Light also lost its status as the top-selling beer in the United States—a spot it had held for 20 years—to Modelo Especial.

However, since then, the boycott has died down, but many people are still angry at Peyton Manning for partnering with the beer company.

As of right now, Manning hasn't commented on the sponsorship and the backlash, and whether or not he will remains to be seen.

Peyton Manning's NFL career in review

Peyton Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion

Peyton Manning was drafted first overall in 1998 by the Indianapolis Colts and spent 13 seasons with the team.

Manning led the Colts to a Super Bowl victory in 2006 as Indianapolis beat the Chicago Bears.

After Manning missed all of the 2011 season due to an injury and the Colts drafted Andrew Luck first overall, Indianapolis and Manning parted ways. The legendary quarterback signed with the Denver Broncos and spent four years with the team.

Manning helped Denver win Super Bowl 50 in 2016, and the quarterback announced his retirement a month later.

In his career, Manning threw for 71,940 yards, 539 touchdowns and 251 interceptions. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.