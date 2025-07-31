“He’ll get on my a**": Garrett Wilson makes feelings known on Jets HC Aaron Glenn's training methods

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has made it clear that new head coach Aaron Glenn isn't messing around.

Speaking to The New York Times, Wilson noted that Glenn will get on him for dropped passes or missing details on his route-running. It's a form of coaching Wilson said he's longed for since his college days.

“He’ll get on my a** if I put a ball on the ground or don’t run with details,” Wilson said. “That’s what I miss from college. Making sure you’re hyper-focused yourself is fine, but when you got someone to push you on that a little more, not let you slip up, it’s valuable.”

Wilson and the Jets come off a season in which they finished with a 5-12 record under head coach Robert Saleh, who was fired after five games, and interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich. Despite the down season in the division standings, Wilson himself had a solid year.

The 2022 first-round draft pick caught 101 passes for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns. This was with quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm of the offense. Now, Wilson will be catching passes from Justin Fields, whom the Jets signed to a two-year, $40 million contract to serve as their quarterback in 2025.

Wilson and company excited for new-look Jets offense in 2025

Speaking on the offense for 2025, Wilson acknowledges that the scheme will be a run-first style attack.

Flanked by running backs Breece Hall, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, as well as running quarterback Justin Fields. Wilson acknowledges this can open up a ton of opportunities in the pass game throughout the year if they can get the run going.

“It can be explosive,” Wilson said. “The better we can run the ball, especially with the running backs we got and Justin’s ability to run the ball, the more push we can get, the more we can run on second and short and convert, that’s going to open up everything for us.”

It will certainly be interesting to see how the younger, more explosive Jets offense fares in 2025 with Fields at the helm. He'll have a tremendous first option in Wilson to throw to, as the Ohio State product has proven himself one of the best young receivers in the league throughout his first three NFL seasons.

The Jets will open up their 2025 season in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 7.

