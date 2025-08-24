"He'll go to extremes to get Shedeur Sanders hurt": NFL fans want Kevin Stefanski fired over questionable benching of Browns QB

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has come under fire for his treatment of Shedeur Sanders in their preseason finale against the LA Rams on Saturday. After beating the Rams 19-17, Stefanski said Sanders was healthy when he replaced the rookie quarterback with Tyler Huntley to run the two-minute offense to close out the game.However, fans had theories that Stefanski tried to sabotage Sanders, who was sacked five times when he was brought on to play against the Rams, while Huntley is not expected to make Cleveland's 53-man roster.&quot;Stefanski tried to convince people Shedeur isn't him, but what he did was expose he'll go to extremes to get Shedeur Sanders hurt. #ShedeurSanders #browns #JimCrow Fire Stefanski!,&quot; one tweeted.WhatSheSaidSports @whatshesaid_xLINKStefanski tried to convince people Shedeur isn't him, but what he did was expose he'll go to extremes to get Shedeur Sanders hurt. #ShedeurSanders #browns #JimCrow Fire Stefanski!&quot;Man, what has Shedeur been doing that they go with someone not even on the final roster lmao,&quot; another added.&quot;This is disgusting cut him if you aren’t going to play him,&quot; a third commented.A few others also shared their blunt opinions on Stefanski's handling of Sanders.&quot;Yeah he gave the guy who won’t have a job in a week some playing time to hopefully earn a job somewhere. Sanders should at least make the PS lol,&quot; one wrote.&quot;I wonder if he’s good to play, why not let him close it out?&quot; a user tweeted.&quot;Shedeur need to force a trade , because this team is in shambles,&quot; a fan added.Sanders completed three of six passes for 14 yards and lost a total of 41 yards during his time on the field against the Rams. The QB appeared to struggle with his rhythm and didn't look too comfortable in possession.Nonetheless, Sanders is expected to be part of Cleveland's 53-man roster for the upcoming season.Kevin Stefanski confirms Joe Flacco will be Cleveland Browns' starting QB for 2025 seasonNFL: Cleveland Browns HC Kevin Stefanski - Source: ImagnLast week, Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns confirmed that Joe Flacco will be the team's starting quarterback for the 2025 regular season.It remains to be seen which other quarterbacks the Browns will keep on their roster for the upcoming season. However, as things stand, Sanders might be one of the backups for Flacco.The Browns also have to make decisions on Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Deshaun Watson.