  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "He'll go to extremes to get Shedeur Sanders hurt": NFL fans want Kevin Stefanski fired over questionable benching of Browns QB

"He'll go to extremes to get Shedeur Sanders hurt": NFL fans want Kevin Stefanski fired over questionable benching of Browns QB

By Arnold
Published Aug 24, 2025 18:15 GMT
Cleveland Browns Training Camp - Source: Getty
NFL fans want Kevin Stefanski fired over questionable benching of Browns QB - Source: Getty

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has come under fire for his treatment of Shedeur Sanders in their preseason finale against the LA Rams on Saturday. After beating the Rams 19-17, Stefanski said Sanders was healthy when he replaced the rookie quarterback with Tyler Huntley to run the two-minute offense to close out the game.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, fans had theories that Stefanski tried to sabotage Sanders, who was sacked five times when he was brought on to play against the Rams, while Huntley is not expected to make Cleveland's 53-man roster.

"Stefanski tried to convince people Shedeur isn't him, but what he did was expose he'll go to extremes to get Shedeur Sanders hurt. #ShedeurSanders #browns #JimCrow Fire Stefanski!," one tweeted.
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
"Man, what has Shedeur been doing that they go with someone not even on the final roster lmao," another added.
"This is disgusting cut him if you aren’t going to play him," a third commented.

A few others also shared their blunt opinions on Stefanski's handling of Sanders.

"Yeah he gave the guy who won’t have a job in a week some playing time to hopefully earn a job somewhere. Sanders should at least make the PS lol," one wrote.
Ad
"I wonder if he’s good to play, why not let him close it out?" a user tweeted.
"Shedeur need to force a trade , because this team is in shambles," a fan added.

Sanders completed three of six passes for 14 yards and lost a total of 41 yards during his time on the field against the Rams. The QB appeared to struggle with his rhythm and didn't look too comfortable in possession.

Ad

Nonetheless, Sanders is expected to be part of Cleveland's 53-man roster for the upcoming season.

Kevin Stefanski confirms Joe Flacco will be Cleveland Browns' starting QB for 2025 season

NFL: Cleveland Browns HC Kevin Stefanski - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns HC Kevin Stefanski - Source: Imagn

Last week, Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns confirmed that Joe Flacco will be the team's starting quarterback for the 2025 regular season.

Ad

It remains to be seen which other quarterbacks the Browns will keep on their roster for the upcoming season. However, as things stand, Sanders might be one of the backups for Flacco.

The Browns also have to make decisions on Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Deshaun Watson.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications