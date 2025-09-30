"He no longer has to play with Tua Tagovailoa": NFL fans react to Tyreek Hill seemingly happy after dislocating his knee on MNF 

The Miami Dolphins won their first game of the season after defeating the New York Jets on Monday. However, the win was overshadowed by a serious injury to wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill injured his left knee in the third quarter and had to leave the game. While Hill was being carted off the field, the star WR had a smile on his face and shouted "Yes" in ecstasy.

Hill's puzzling reaction to his injury drew varied reactions from fans on social media.

"Tyreek Hill broke his leg and yelled “YESSSS!” because he no longer has to play with Tua."

GhettoGronk @TheGhettoGronk Tyreek Hill broke his leg and yelled “YESSSS!” because he no longer has to play with Tua 😭

"I think the injury really just made a life decision for him that he wasn’t looking forward to making…. Retirement."

J.R @Emulsiion I think the injury really just made a life decision for him that he wasn’t looking forward to making…. ​ Retirement

"My man was like Yes!!! This is one way to get me out of Miami! 😂 In all seriousness, I wish him a full recovery. That was gruesome."

Jesus Laboy @laboy74190 My man was like Yes!!! This is one way to get me out of Miami! 😂 In all seriousness I wish him a full recovery. That was gruesome.

"My man rather not walk again than play for the Dolphins 😭"

BetOnline @BetOnline_ag My man rather not walk again than play for the Dolphins 😭

"Dislocated knee means no surgery, just ball and socket, push that knee back in real quick."

Bäbå ÿãgâ @o_cryptz Dislocated knee means no surgery, just ball and socket, push that knee back in real quick

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Hill maintained a positive outlook after his injury and shared encouraging words with his teammates.

"Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel says Tyreek Hill ripped jokes toward Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane before he left the field after his gruesome knee injury. Credits Hill's commitment to leading. "He was inspiring in that situation, and I think his teammates benefited from that."

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero #Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel says Tyreek Hill ripped jokes toward Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane before he left the field after his gruesome knee injury. Credits Hill's commitment to leading. ​ "He was inspiring in that situation, and I think his teammates benefited from that."

Tyreek Hill revealed reason behind his happy look after dislocating his knee

After being carted off the field, Tyreek Hill was seen in a wheelchair with his leg immobilized and was transported to a local hospital in an ambulance. Hill Facetimed former Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead after the win.

“First thing he said “man, I’m just happy we got that win”!!” Armstead wrote. “He’s in good spirits and said he was laughing through the pain, to avoid passing out!! crazy! Praying for best news possible and speedy recovery!”

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said the WR has dislocated his left knee and is undergoing further tests to assess the extent of the injury, with fears of a ligament tear.

McDaniel will be relying on Jaylen Waddle, De’Von Achane and Darren Waller to step up in Hill's absence as they face the Carolina Panthers in their Week 5 matchup.

