"He lookin like an early bust" - NFL fans react to Travis Hunter shadow boxing at Jaguars training camp

Travis Hunter went through his first OTA session with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday. During the practice session, the two-way star was briefly spotted doing some shadow boxing on the field, which led to some wild reactions from fans on social media.
Some predicted that Hunter would be a flop in the NFL.
"Travis lookin like an early bust!!" one tweeted.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"Bust incoming," another wrote.
"Travis is a bust," a third commented.
Some others pointed out that the NFL will be more challenging for Hunter, which would require the player to get more serious about his game.
"Travis Hunter will soon realize his Athletic prowess got him through HS and College… that s**t don’t work in NFL… everyone is a very good athlete for their position… he either realizes that and starts to take the NFL seriously or he will be a BUST!" a fan commented.
"This isn’t college anymore.. better lock in," a user tweeted.
"After few L’s all that dancing will stop," another added.
The Jaguars traded up to take Hunter with the No.2 pick in this year's draft. They plan to continue using the Heisman Trophy winner as a two-way player.
Hunter played one year at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado in 2023. He spent two years with the Buffs before entering the draft.
Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in his final collegiate season, and is regarded as one of the finest rookie athletes due to his versatility.
Travis Hunter struggled at reaction test during the NFLPA's rookie premiere
Hunter appeared to struggle with a flag reaction test at the NFLPA rookie premiere last week. The Jaguars' star found it difficult to make some catches while missing some of his targets.
Although the Jaguars should not be too concerned with the player's performance at the reaction test, it's something that the team will want Hunter to improve on in the offseason, especially since he will play as a wideout.
Jacksonville plans to use Hunter mainly in the team's offense, before getting him up to speed with the defensive playbook.
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place