"He could be looking at Tua, shaking his head" - Anonymous NFL executive believes Dolphins HC Mike McDaniels is eyeing Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo's next landing spot could be with the Miami Dolphins. They are looking to snap a five-year postseason draught this coming season. They've already spent massively this offseason on Terron Armstead, Cedrick Wilson, Chase Edmonds, and Tyreek Hill in the hopes of making this happen.

If this trade happened, Garoppolo would be reunited with his former offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. This is according to Heavy.com's Matt Lombardo.

The Dolphins feature Tua Tagovailoa as their QB1 and signed Teddy Bridgewater to be his backup. According to an anonymous NFL executive, though, Tua is not nearly as well-liked as Jimmy Garoppolo. That, plus the McDaniel connection, make a potential deal possible:

“I know this. Jimmy G is way more liked in league circles, as a player, than Tua is. He’s accomplished way more, and that matters at that position, almost more than anything else. And, remember, Mike McDaniel knows Jimmy really well.”

The anonymous executive continued:

“With a new head coach, all he cares about is winning and winning now. He could be looking at Tua, shaking his head and saying, ‘Eh, I don’t know.’ Maybe he loves him … But, if he hasn’t seen enough from him during workouts or OTAs, this is his honeymoon with that ownership and front office, make the deal now.”

For what it's worth, the Dolphins have publicly backed Tagovailoa as their guy under center in 2022. Still, with the 49ers knowing the return for Garoppolo may be underwhelming until a need pops, the Dolphins can't be written off as a destination.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Highest win pct since 2016



Patrick Mahomes .784

Tom Brady .771

Lamar Jackson .717

Jimmy Garoppolo .698

Aaron Rodgers .668



*min. 50 starts, includes postseason

This process could bleed into the regular season. Any setback for Tagovailoa could justify the Dolphins making a win-now move on a QB who is only two years removed from a Super Bowl appearance.

Are there other potential landing spots for Jimmy Garoppolo?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

Jimmy Garoppolo is no longer the starter in San Francisco. Trey Lance has been given the keys to the 49ers' offense. This means Garoppolo's time in the Bay Area is bound to end at any moment.

Garoppolo's name has been tossed around in trade rumors involving the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.

The former, however, is off the table after the Baker Mayfield trade.

Meanwhile, the latter may be content letting Drew Lock and Geno Smith battle it out during training camp. Seattle might be opposed to giving up any assets to land "Jimmy G."

