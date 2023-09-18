Colin Cowherd has officially broken the emergency glass on Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos career. After a bad season last time around, there were a lot of mitigating factors presented for why the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback struggled. One of the main reasons given was Nathaniel Hackett, who as a new head coach could not bring out the best in him.

So, the Denver Broncos got rid of him and acquired Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints. The former Super Bowl-winning coach was supposed to work wonders with Russell Wilson. Instead, based on early season returns, it seems to be the same old story.

The Denver Broncos started brightly enough and had jumped to a 18 point lead in the second quarter. But it unraveled as they lost 35-33 to the Washington Commanders. One of the main turning points was seen as the interception that Wilson threw to Emmanuel Forbes when the scores were tied 21 apiece in the third quarter.

Colin Cowherd blasted the Broncos quarterback for his play and lack of game management and contended that the player has fallen of a cliff. He said that Wilson looked much older than his age. Here are Colin Cowherd's comments:

"Russell WIlson is 34. And he looks like he's 39. He does not have the juice he had previously. I don't know if some of it's confidence, emotional. No major surgeries. 34. He plays much, much older than his age."

Colin Cowherd further referenced the major contract both the Denver quarterback and coach have, ensuring that there is major upheaval if either one of them does not mesh with the other. He added,

"I think they are headed for major turbulence in Denver. This is a massively punitive contract to the Broncos with a coach and a quarterback with completely different personalities. This is only going to get worse."

Colin Cowherd reminds Russell Wilson of the upcoming games

Colin Cowherd also reminded Russell Wilson that the games get tougher. The Las Vegas Raiders and the Washington Commanders at home were arguably the easiest options.

"The schedule's only going to get tougher. Now, they go on the road. Never seen a major quarterback have it, lose it without a major injury pre-35 years old. Never seen it. I have no comp."

The Broncos now go to away to the Miami Dolphins. In a couple of weeks, they then face the Kansas City Chiefs home and away, the Green Bay Packers before the bye week. The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings follow. Cowherd is right that things are going to get only harder for the Broncos going forward.