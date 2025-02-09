"He looks like a 70s pimp": NFL world reacts to Travis Kelce's Super Bowl gameday fit

After the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl 58 win over the San Francisco 49ers, tight end Travis Kelce, who was rumored to be potentially retiring, proclaimed he was returning in 2024 to help the team complete an unprecedented three-peat.

A year later, the veteran and his team are on the brink of achieving what he manifested. They are set to battle the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday. Kelce arrived at the arena just under three hours before kickoff in a baggy maroon suit with a golden brooch and sunglasses that matched the color of his outfit.

As impressive as his power of manifestation was, his outfit wasn't as awe-inspiring. Fans on social mocked the tight end's gameday fit:

"He looks like a 70s pimp!" - Quipped @tishadomenicali

"Now why is Travis dressed like he’s in Miami Vice?" - Pondered @magsventura

"Bro out there looking like an extra for a movie set in the 70s. OMG I hope he doesn't look this goofy when he proposes to Taylor. Like legit, I would be so embarrassed for her if he did that." - Remarked @MissMahlia

