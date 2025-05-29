"He looks slow AF" - NFL fans react to Mason Graham doing drills in viral video at Browns OTAs

The Cleveland Browns took Mason Graham with the No. 5 pick in this year's NFL draft. The defensive tackle was participating in the OTAs this week, and on Wednesday, the Browns released video of Graham taking part in a training drill to test his speed and agility, which garnered over 1.8 million impressions on X.

However, fans on social media slammed Graham, suggesting that he was too slow at the drill.

"He looks slow af ngl," one tweeted.

"This looks slow motion, he is slow as heck!" another added.

"This is not a first round talent lol," a third commented.

Some also felt that Graham looked out of shape at the OTAs.

"Looks small and slow," a fan commented.

"He’s getting fatter," a user tweeted.

"Probably puked after," another added.

Although many slammed Graham for his size and speed at the OTAs, he did impress the coaches when he caught an interception from quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Graham played his three-year college football career at Michigan. He helped the Wolverines win the national title in 2024.

It will be interesting to see if Graham can hit the ground running with the Browns in the 2025 season.

Mason Graham signed a lucrative rookie contract with the Browns

Cleveland Browns DR Mason Graham - Source: Imagn

According to Spotrac, Mason Graham signed a four-year, $40.87 million rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday. The DT will receive $26 million as part of his signing bonus, and the deal also includes the option for a fifth year.

Cleveland finished with a dismal 3-14 record in the 2024 season. However, with Graham, the Browns will boast a strong defense next season.

The Browns are expecting Graham to play a key role in the team's defensive line. He will be playing alongside Myles Garrett, who also inked a lucrative extension with Cleveland this offseason.

