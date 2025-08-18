"He should lose his job" - NFL fans react as Colts announcer slips out racist slur unintentionally as nickname for back up QB Jason Bean

Quarterback Jason Bean found himself in an interesting situation during the Indianapolis Colts' preseason game against the Packers on Saturday. After he made his appearance on the field, he was met with an unintentional racial slur from the commentators.Television analyst Rick Venturi called Jason Bean &quot;Beaner&quot; during the live broadcast, completely unaware of its racist origin. This word is used as a derogatory term for someone of Mexican descent.&quot;Let's go to work here, go to work. It's going to be Beaner!&quot; Venturi said. &quot;Beaner's going to be in there, second year with the team,&quot; he added.Fans took to social media to call out Rick Venturi for his racist remark, even though it was unintentional.face turn butch @jumpman826LINK@awfulannouncing Beanhead is infinitely betterDingersonly @digging4dingersLINK@Peter_Bukowski He should lose his job!coleslaw @coleslaw_0001LINK@awfulannouncing I know the preseason commentators aren’t exactly the networks’ starting lineup but OH MY GOD these guys are so awful this year for every teamChris Loco @vatocrazy911LINK@awfulannouncing Call him Beaner! Stop crying. Mexicans aren’t so sensitive. It’s the white Karen’s that are more concerned.Clarissa @cbradford6221LINK@awfulannouncing Just use the name the person was born with and not try to be cute or funny because it’s annoying!This is not the first time we've seen announcers facing backlash for insensitive remarks. One of the more famous moments was when Detroit Tigers announcer Jack Morris used an Asian accent for Shohei Ohtani, mocking his heritage.The Colts utilized four quarterbacks during their 19-23 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Jason Bean was the last one to make an appearance. He completed 3 of the 7 passes he attempted for 37 yards.Bean joined the Colts after going undrafted in last year's NFL Draft. He signed with the team's practice squad after being cut from the roster in August 2024. The quarterback then signed a reserve/future contract with the team this January.Back in 2018, Bean began his collegiate journey with North Texas, where he played three seasons before joining the Kansas Jayhawks in 2021 and spending three more years with them. In total, the quarterback made 51 appearances in college and recorded 5969 yards and 55 TDs passing.Will Jason Bean secure a spot on the Colts roster this year?The Colts spent the past two years with Anthony Richardson as their QB1. This offseason, they brought in Daniel Jones and had him compete for the starting quarterback job.Apart from this, they utilized the 2025 NFL draft to acquire ex-Notre Dame star Riley Leonard in the sixth round. Thus, this leaves an air of uncertainty regarding Jason Bean's future with the team.So far, Colts coach Shane Steichen has not yet finalized the quarterback depth chart for the 2025 season. It will be interesting to see if Bean managed to make it onto the roster. They kick off Week 1 with a showdown against the Dolphins. It will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 7.