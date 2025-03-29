"He has a lot to learn": NFL analyst suggests Ole Miss' 29-TD star QB should sit behind Matthew Stafford

On Friday's edition of "NFL Live", NFL analyst Mina Kimes discussed how she would be all for Jaxson Dart being drafted by the Los Angeles Rams and sitting behind Matthew Stafford.

Dart has been one of the top risers on NFL draft boards and has elevated himself into a potential first-round pick next month in the 2025 NFL Draft. He had an excellent season for the Ole Miss Rebels in 2024 as he completed 276-of-398 (69.3%) of his passes for 4,279 yards with 29 passing touchdowns and six interceptions.

"I really think the best fit for him is anywhere where he can sit for a year," Kimes said of Dart. "Respectfully, Lane Kiffin is not right in saying that his offense translates to the NFL. It is an NFL defense. When you watch him, it's almost all RPOs in play action. We have seen this with quarterbacks before. Matt Corral comes to mind.

"He has a lot to learn, decision making, feel for pressure, so I would love for him, Dart, to end up with a team like the Rams, where he can sit for a year, because I do think it would help him a great deal."

Below is the full clip that the show posted on social media.

After speculation about his future in LA, Matthew Stafford restructured his contract with the Rams in the offseason.

ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. currently has Dart mocked at No. 9 to the New Orleans Saints. The Rams hold the 26th overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Matthew Stafford excited to play with Davante Adams

Matthew Stafford will have a new receiving weapon this upcoming season with the signing of Davante Adams. Stafford played against Adams several times during their time in the NFC North when he was still with the Detroit Lions and Adams was a member of the Green Bay Packers.

“I have a ton of respect for him, the way he goes about his business and the way he plays the game,” Matthew Stafford said. “He’s been a big-time in this league for a long time, so happy to have him. I know he’s going to be a big addition to our team.”

Adams had 67 catches for 854 yards and seven TDs in 11 games for the New York Jets last season. He will help fill the shoes of Cooper Kupp, whom the Rams released this month.

