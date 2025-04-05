“He would make sense”: Ex-NFL GM Mike Mayock urges Steelers to draft Texas A&M DE if they pass on QB in first round

Former NFL general manager Mike Mayock believes Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart would be an excellent pick for the team If the Pittsburgh Steelers opt not to select a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Mayock, a longtime draft expert and former Las Vegas Raiders general manager, spoke to Jack Green of Betway Insider about the Pittsburgh Steelers' options ahead of the draft. Many believe Pittsburgh will select a quarterback with its first pick. However, if they don't, Mayock believes Stewart is the player Mike Tomlin and Co. should look to.

“If Pittsburgh didn’t take a quarterback at 21 for whatever reason, I think he [Shemar Stewart] would make sense there," he said. "I’ve heard some top-10 grades on him and Carolina at No. 8 is the earliest I could see. The teams who love their defensive line coach, who think they’ve got a guy that can bring out the best in players, they’re the kind of teams who would lean toward taking a chance with this guy.”

In his junior season with the Aggies, Stewart recorded 14 solo tackles, two passes defended, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Standing six-foot-six and weighing 290 pounds, Stewart is considered one of the best edge rushers in the draft class.

Who will the Pittsburgh Steelers look to at quarterback for the 2025 season?

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a huge unanswered question at the quarterback position ahead of the 2025 season. They brought back Mason Rudolph on a two-year, $8 million deal this offseason. As things currently stand, he will seemingly be the franchise's starter. However, the Steelers currently have an offer for former Super Bowl winner Aaron Rodgers, and they're waiting for a response.

With the 21st overall pick in the draft, Pittsburgh could also consider using the selection on a quarterback to build up. It will be interesting to see if Shedeur Sanders, whose draft stock has been slipping, will be available at the pick. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has also been picking up steam as of late, as he's now a first-round projection.

With head coach Mike Tomlin at the helm and two monstrous receivers like DK Metcalf and George Pickens on the roster, any quarterback who plays in Pittsburgh in 2025 will find themself in a great position to succeed.

