"He makin $40 million to be a loser" - Saints fans react as Derek Carr declines pay cut to QB1 in 2025

New Orleans Saints fans reacted to starting quarterback Derek Carr refusing to take a pay cut to stay with the team. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Saints talked with several teams to gauge Carr's compensation.

Ad

They converted most of his salary for salary cap reasons, meaning he'll still get his full $40 million payment in 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans didn't take the news kindly and went on to criticize Derek Carr for refusing to help the team.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Got ppl struggling, and he's making 40Ms to be a loser," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"People down here work their a**es off all week only to get rewarded with this disconnected jacka** playing QB for the home team on Sundays I don’t wish this experience on anyone," another fan said.

"Carr can’t stay healthy for a 17-game season. He isn’t worth the 40 million. The Saints don’t really have another option. Hopefully they are on that Denver Bronco, Russell Wilson plan. Cut him after the season and move on," another fan said.

Ad

Others felt for the Saints and predicted the NFC South team would have complicated years if they didn't get rid of Carr.

"No wonder they're $200 million over the salary cap, the front office has no clue what they're doing lol," one fan said.

"Really sucks being a Saints fan in 2025 ngl.." another fan wrote.

"Ooof Saints fans gotta be in purgatory... $40M Mediocre QB. As a Raider fan, I understand your pain," another fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Derek Carr led New Orleans Saints to another mediocre season

After signing a four-year, $150,000,000 deal with the Saints in 2023, Derek Carr was expected to be the solution to their problems and a fitting replacement for Drew Brees. Two years later, the experiment has been a failure for the Saints, as they won nine games in 2023, missing the playoffs, and only five in 2024.

Ad

Carr only played 10 games in 2024 after picking up an injury. The Saints only played well in the first two games of the season, in which they scored over 80 combined points. New Orleans regressed from last season and the picture isn't optimistic.

Derek Carr posted 189 completions on 279 pass attempts for 2,145 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns and five interceptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.