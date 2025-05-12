"He is a maniac" - NFL fans surprised as 43 y/o Philip Rivers reveals becoming grandfather 

Fans reacted as former quarterback Philip Rivers, who spent 17 seasons playing in the NFL, has become a grandfather.
The Los Angeles Chargers drafted Eli Manning in the 2004 NFL draft but traded him to the Giants for Rivers. The retired eight-time Pro Bowler spent most of his career with the Chargers and played one season for the Colts before retiring in January 2021.
A personal aspect of Philip Rivers' life that has left NFL fans surprised is his family. The former quarterback is the father of 10 children with his middle school sweetheart, Tiffany, welcoming their 10th child in October 2023.
During a meeting with Jon Gruden, the 43-year-old announced becoming a grandfather. His oldest daughter gave birth to a son, who was six months old when the video was taken. One fan tweeted:
"Crazy"
Other fans also reacted to the announcement by the former Chargers star.
"Philip Rivers is a maniac," one commented.
"Rivers won at life...massive win," another said.
"He's already a grandpa wtf," one wrote.
"That's the craziest thing I've heard. Like woah," another said.
"Grandpa Phil," one commented.
"Rivers is the best!," another said.
Rivers got married to Tiffani as a college sophomore in 2001. He played for the NC State Wolfpack for four seasons, breaking several ACC records. The couple welcomed their first child, Halle, in July 2002.
Philip Rivers' son received his first SEC offer
Philip's son, Gunner Rivers, is following in his father's footsteps and is creating his own journey as a quarterback. He's a part of the recruiting class of 2027 and plays for St. Michael Catholic High School.
In January, Rivers received his first offer from a powerhouse team in the SEC, the Auburn Tigers.
Gunner Rivers also reportedly caught the interest of the Alabama Crimson Tide and has an offer from NC State, his father's alma mater.
According to 247Sports, Gunner Rivers is ranked as the 64th best recruit of the class of 2027. During his sophomore high school campaign, the young quarterback passed for 3,947 yards and 36 touchdowns.
