"He is a maniac" - NFL fans surprised as 43 y/o Philip Rivers reveals becoming grandfather 

Fans reacted as former quarterback Philip Rivers, who spent 17 seasons playing in the NFL, has become a grandfather.

Ad

The Los Angeles Chargers drafted Eli Manning in the 2004 NFL draft but traded him to the Giants for Rivers. The retired eight-time Pro Bowler spent most of his career with the Chargers and played one season for the Colts before retiring in January 2021.

A personal aspect of Philip Rivers' life that has left NFL fans surprised is his family. The former quarterback is the father of 10 children with his middle school sweetheart, Tiffany, welcoming their 10th child in October 2023.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During a meeting with Jon Gruden, the 43-year-old announced becoming a grandfather. His oldest daughter gave birth to a son, who was six months old when the video was taken. One fan tweeted:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Crazy"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans also reacted to the announcement by the former Chargers star.

"Philip Rivers is a maniac," one commented.

"Rivers won at life...massive win," another said.

"He's already a grandpa wtf," one wrote.

"That's the craziest thing I've heard. Like woah," another said.

"Grandpa Phil," one commented.

"Rivers is the best!," another said.

Rivers got married to Tiffani as a college sophomore in 2001. He played for the NC State Wolfpack for four seasons, breaking several ACC records. The couple welcomed their first child, Halle, in July 2002.

Ad

Philip Rivers' son received his first SEC offer

Philip's son, Gunner Rivers, is following in his father's footsteps and is creating his own journey as a quarterback. He's a part of the recruiting class of 2027 and plays for St. Michael Catholic High School.

In January, Rivers received his first offer from a powerhouse team in the SEC, the Auburn Tigers.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gunner Rivers also reportedly caught the interest of the Alabama Crimson Tide and has an offer from NC State, his father's alma mater.

According to 247Sports, Gunner Rivers is ranked as the 64th best recruit of the class of 2027. During his sophomore high school campaign, the young quarterback passed for 3,947 yards and 36 touchdowns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.