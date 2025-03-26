"He must’ve pissed them off bad": NFL fans react as Steelers move on from Russell Wilson despite QB's wish to stay

Former Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson has just joined the New York Giants, but he apparently wanted to stay in Pittsburgh.

A Pittsburgh Steelers beat reporter revealed that Wilson’s preference would have been to stay with his former team.

“Russell Wilson wanted to remain with the Steelers, right up till the end, before he agreed to a deal with the Giants, per sources,” Gerry Dulac wrote on X.

This has caused a stir within the NFL community, especially with Steelers fans.

Pittsburgh fan @joeybagovdonuts replied to Dulac’s tweet: “But Steelers didn’t even consider keeping him, correct? He must’ve pissed them off bad”

Some Steelers fans are happy to see him leave. User @Hildebeest24 prefers the current options of the returning Mason Rudolph or the possible signing of Aaron Rodgers.

He replied: “Or someone watched the last 5 games plus the postseason game. I’m fine with Rudolph or Rodgers over him. Give me a full season of Mason or completely new with Rodgers. I couldn’t watch Russ anymore.”

It appeared that the sentiment swayed towards more Steelers fans being sympathetic to Wilson.

Some fans believe he was scapegoated. This fan wrote: “He was a scapegoat for Arthur’s shitty offense. Nothing more, enjoy Aaron Rodgers pissing him off even more.. and that first round exit from the playoffs again as long as Mike head coach that Team isn’t going anywhere. 10-7 on the way.”

This fan blames head coach Mike Tomlin. He wrote: “Mike tomlin got another fall-guy for his terrible coaching. You All may fall for it, but not me. Ben Roethlisberger, Matt Canada, Kenny Pickett, Mitch trubisky, Justin fields, Russell Wilson. Not anymore...Mister "live in his fears" needs to go next”

This fan agreed. He commented: “Stupid move by the Steelers. He became another Tomlin (and Artie Smith) scapegoat. Can’t really blame him for trying to change Artie’s predictable gameplan (run, run, pass) on the go.”

This fan is apprehensive of the decision to replace him with Rodgers. He replied: “Guess they prefer a QB 5 years older, who is a massive team distraction. We all know Rodgers only cares about Rodgers”

Russell Wilson joins the New York Giants on a one-year deal

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, March 25, Russell Wilson accepted a one-year contract with the New York Giants. The contract is worth $21 million, with $10.5 million guaranteed. He joins a quarterback room that includes former #1 overall draft pick Jameis Winston and holdover Tommy DeVito.

It will be his third team in four years since leaving the Seattle Seahawks. He spent two years in Denver and one year in Pittsburgh.

