"He needs to be here": Bengals exec Duke Tobin sounds alarm over Shemar Stewart skipping camp amid rumored return to Texas A&M

Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin sounded off on Shemar Stewart skipping camp. Amid contract disputes with the Bengals over his rookie deal, Stewart has opted not to participate.Tobin said that he believes Stewart is receiving poor advice from his agents, and he doesn't understand why they're telling him to skip camp. He added the organization is treating its first-round pick &quot;fairly.&quot;&quot;He needs to be here,&quot; Tobin said on Monday, via NFL insider Ari Meirov. &quot;I would encourage him to be here. ... He’s listening to the advice he’s paying for (from his agents). I don’t understand the advice. … We’re treating him fairly.”The Bengals selected the defensive lineman at No. 17 in April; however, the two sides have yet to come to an agreement on his rookie deal. Stewart is frustrated with alleged language in the contract that he said would affect guaranteed money he'd earn in the future.Stewart is reportedly considering returning to Texas A&amp;M and not play in the 2025 season. The Bengals would still retain his NFL rights should he continue his collegiate career.Could Shemar Stewart return to play football for Texas A&amp;M in 2025?Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: ImagnSome have speculated that Shemar Stewart could play for Texas A&amp;M again in 2025 if he fails to reach a deal with the Bengals. It would be an unprecedented move.Even if Stewart and the Bengals are unable to reach a deal, Cincinnati would still retain his NFL rights.According to NCAA rules, a player can't return to college football after declaring for the NFL draft unless they go undrafted. However, the player should declare his intent to return within 72 hours of the draft. Stewart does not fit this criteria with his situation.The defensive lineman has been working out at the Aggies' facility. It's believed that he's preparing for his upcoming NFL rookie season rather than playing again for Texas A&amp;M. If Stewart suits up for program, it would potentially mean a legal battle with the NCAA over eligibility.The most likely outcome would be Stewart and the Bengals ultimately reaching to an agreement on a contract.