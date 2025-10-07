  • home icon
  "He needs to be investigated": Chris Jones grilled by fans for seemingly quitting on Chiefs during Trevor Lawrence's final TD play

"He needs to be investigated": Chris Jones grilled by fans for seemingly quitting on Chiefs during Trevor Lawrence's final TD play

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 07, 2025 16:54 GMT
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Chris Jones grilled by fans for seemingly quitting on Chiefs during Trevor Lawrence's final TD play (image credit: getty)

NFL fans shared their takes on Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. It came after a clip surfaced showing him giving up on a play during his team's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday.

While he might not have been able to stop it, fans were not happy that Jones allowed Trevor Lawrence to sprint into the end zone.

The Jaguars quarterback initially stumbled but regained control and maneuvered to score the game-winning touchdown, securing the 31-28 victory. Jones moved slow during the play and exerted minimal effort to reach Lawrence.

Monday's win was Jacksonville's third consecutive triumph, moving the team to 4-1 this season. Meanwhile, it was the Chiefs' third loss of the campaign.

Jones' moment has gone viral on social media and sparked a lot of discussion among fans.

"He needs to be investigated. Looks like he took Jaguars ML," one fan said.
"The chiefs have been a dominant team for years, however what happens when you win so much why/how does it stop? Little things start to creep in, starting with effort. This is just 1 example where little things are costing them in big situations," another fan said.
"Absolutely inexcusable," a fan wrote.
"Love everything the guy has done for the team. But we need to look for a similar profile DT. He’s the highest paid in the league…. This is unacceptable," one fan tweeted.
"He’s washed fr," another fan wrote.
"Embarrassing," a fan commented.

Jones wasn't solely to blame for the defeat as Kansas City allowed 21 consecutive points. However, putting in minimal effort during a pivotal moment was not an appealing sight.

Chris Jones has had a slow start to the 2025 season for the Chiefs

Chris Jones has underperformed for the Kansas City Chiefs this season after five games.

The three-time first-team All-Pro defensive lineman's sluggish start was further highlighted against the Jaguars in Week 5. He finished with just one tackle and one quarterback hit. After five starts, Jones, who is signed to a $158 million contract, has only 1.0 sacks and six quarterback hits.

Jones will be crucial for the Chiefs to overcome their early-season skid and start stringing wins together.

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

