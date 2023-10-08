"He needs to retire": Fans frustrated with Odell Beckham Jr's recurring injury issues leaving Ravens short-handed

Odell Beckham Jr. was a highly anticipated addition to the lineup for the Baltimore Ravens. However, thus far, he's been unable to stay on the field very often. He's been injured after missing all of last year with a knee injury suffered in the 2021 Super Bowl.

He exited the game against the Los Angeles Rams, another injury that has occurred to the veteran wide receiver. He is unlikely to return, leaving the Ravens short-handed. That has frustrated fans, who believe the receiver's healthy days may be behind him.

Fans believe Odell Beckham Jr. should call it a career

It has been a frustrating run for Beckham. He was potentiall on his way to being the Super Bowl MVP when he tore his ACL. That cost him all of the 2022 season, though he was trying his best to make a return.

In free agency, he was supposed to be Lamar Jackson's new target, but that hasn't come to fruition. Rookie Zay Flowers has outplayed him and stayed healthy, something that has plagued Beckham.

The older wide receiver has torn his ACL twice now, and it's appearing to be harder and harder for him to avoid injury these days.

Odell Beckham Jr. injury history

Two things are true of injured players: more frequently injured players have trouble coming back each time and older players have a harder time recovering. Beckham is not a young player and he has a lengthy injury history.

Odell Beckham Jr got hurt again

He suffered those two torn ACLs, and he has had a variety of minor injuries in his career as well. The star wide receiver has missed a significant amount of time since being drafted by the New York Giants in 2013.

Regardless, the Ravens will need to get their star wide receiver back sooner than later. They currently lead the AFC North, but to emerge victorious, they'll need all hands on deck.

How much is Odell Beckham Jr being paid in 2023?

Odell Beckham Jr is on a one-year deal with the Ravens, making $15 million total for his contributions this year.