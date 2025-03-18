“He needs Russell Wilson” - Emmanuel Acho urges Giants HC Brian Daboll to get ex-Steelers QB in free agency

Russell Wilson has been linked to the New York Giants throughout free agency, even holding a meeting with the organization on Friday. While a deal has not materialized and the franchise remains without a starting quarterback ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, Emmanuel Acho believes New York coach Brian Daboll should make the 10-time Pro Bowler their priority.

Speaking on FS1's "The Facility," the former linebacker said:

"The Giants, they are desperate, desperate for a quarterback. And if we're being honest, I like Brian Daboll, we're starting to let him off the hook a little too much. Most wins he's ever had in a season is nine. So, Daboll, you gotta find a way to get some dubs, because Brian Daboll has been hiding behind Daniel Jones for three years now. Nine wins, six wins, three wins.

"Eventually Daboll, you gotta win. But the only way Daboll can win is if Daboll gets a quarterback. I think the Giants need Russell Wilson. I think they need Russell Wilson desperately because how long are you gonna be able to say, ‘Hey, you know what, I am a great coach. I won Coach of the Year.’ Yeah, you won Coach of the Year, but in three seasons you have a collective 18 wins, 18 wins in three seasons.

"I think the Eagles might've had 18 wins just last year alone. So, you cannot continue to hide behind bad quarterback play. Get a good quarterback, Daboll, and let's see what you can do. Russell Wilson is a good quarterback.

"I think they desperately need Russell Wilson because Daboll, you're not surviving another season, not with three wins, not with six wins. I don't even know if you survive it with nine wins. I love me some Brian Daboll … but he needs Russell Wilson."

Wilson made 11 starts for the Steelers last season, leading the team to a 6-5 record. He threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. The 10-time Pro Bowler completed 63.7% of his pass attempts while adding 155 yards and two touchdowns on 43 carries.

All-Pro safety believes the Giants should bypass Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson

The New York Giants' starting quarterback remains a question mark one week into free agency. Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James recently made the case that the franchise should target New England Patriots backup Joe Milton.

On NFL Network, the four-time All-Pro said:

"I feel like they can hit the Patriots up, try to get a guy like Joe Milton or somebody that's already in the league pool," he said. "I don't wanna just compare this to Madden, but I actually seen him in real life. I think he got a lot of attributes and stuff, but I also put him on my team in Madden, for sure, but I feel like just being a young quarterback in this league, he hasn't got his opportunity yet."

James added that Milton has all the attributes that teams look for in a starting quarterback. He advised the Giants to give him an opportunity to show what he is capable of.

