"He is an NFL BUST waiting to happen" - Fans react to Ashton Jeanty's viral Pro Day highlights 

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is gearing up to transition into the NFL this year. The 2024 Heisman runner-up was one of the prospects invited to this year's Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. However, Jeanty decided not to work out at the Combine like several other top prospects.

Ad

The Broncos held their Pro Day on Wednesday. NFL insider Dov Kleiman shared a video showcasing a few of Jeanty's Pro Day highlights. In the clip, fans can see the running back flaunting his well-toned physique.

He also gives a glimpse of his potential while participating in several drills at the facility.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

You can check out Jeanty's Pro Day highlights below:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans quickly shared their thoughts on Jeanty's Pro Day performance. Some of them were skeptical about his performance and career in the league:

"I guess I'll be that guy. Jeanty is an NFL BUST waiting to happen. The video kinda seems altered but you can still see the stiffness when he jukes and turns. Also the flailing of his arm are an indicator that he can't change direction. Hope your team picks him," a fan commented.

Ad

"I don't see special I'm sorry," another fan said.

"Dude is impressive but 3 years in college with 10 fumbles...? he'll be Mr. Fumbleroosky in the NFL," one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, other fans were excited and had high expectations for Ashton Jeanty during his professional career in the NFL:

"This man built' like he's ready to go to war JUST DIFFERENT," one fan said.

Ad

"He's definitely the player I'm most excited to see play next year out of this draft," another fan commented.

"If he can stay healthy, he's a Hall of Fame football player," a fan added.

Ashton Jeanty mostly did on-field drills during his Pro Day. He decided not to run the 40-yard dash, leaving fans to debate and form opinions about his speed and quickness.

Ad

He spent three years with the Boise State Broncos, recording 4,769 yards and 50 rushing TDs. Last season, after helping his team to a Mountain West title and the playoff quarterfinals, Jeanty was honored with several achievements, including the Maxwell Award, Doak Walker Award and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

Ex-NFL GM links AFC West team with Ashton Jeanty

Jeanty is projected to be a top 10 pick in April and also the first RB off the board. On Tuesday, former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum shared his latest mock draft. In his mock draft, Tannenbaum projected that the Las Vegas Raiders will pick Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick.

Ad

They recently acquired quarterback Geno Smith in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, thus eliminating any immediate need for a signal-caller. Tannenbaum believes that the Raiders could use their first-round pick to improve their rushing game on the field.

"The recent acquisition of Geno Smith means taking a quarterback is unlikely, especially with holes in the offense around Smith. The Raiders could use another receiver, some offensive line reinforcements and a dynamic running back," Tannenbaum wrote via ESPN.com.

Ad

"I'm going with the last option. Landing Jeanty would set the tempo for Las Vegas under Pete Carroll," he added.

The Raiders had an underwhelming 4-13 campaign last season. They decided to fire Antonio Pierce and hire Pete Carroll as his replacement. It will be interesting to see how well they perform under a new head coach during their 2025 campaign.

Which team do you think should draft Ashton Jeanty? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.