"He does NOT like Green Bay": NFL fans react to Micah Parsons hanging out at State Fair of Texas

Micah Parsons joined the Green Bay Packers in a blockbuster trade ahead of the 2025 campaign. The perennial Pro Bowler spent the first four years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, but was unable to secure a long-term contract with them.

It's the Packers' bye week, and their star defensive end spent time at the State Fair of Texas on Thursday. Dallas Texas TV posted a clip of him shooting some hoops at the fair on X, and fans shared their reactions to it.

"Bro does NOT like Green Bay," a fan said.

cuf @cuffemasscheekz @DallasTexasTV Bro does NOT like Green Bay 😭 😭

"Still a cowboy at heart," another fan said.

"I hope he returns to us one day," one fan wrote.

However, some expressed that they just want Parsons to enjoy his time.

"Go enjoy the money and weather in Green Bay, bro," another fan commented.

"Packers have a bye week. He is probably handling business here and just taking a break. He really didn’t have time to move," one fan tweeted.

Green Bay has started the season with a 2-1-1 record. It won its first two games before losing to the Browns and tying their Week 4 showdown with Parsons' former team, the Cowboys.

What's next for Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers?

Micah Parsons is enjoying a solid start with the Green Bay Packers, posting eight tackles and 2.5 sacks in four games. His presence in the pass rush has kept opposing quarterbacks honest when dropping back to find catchers.

The Packers are one of the favorites to make a deep postseason run in the NFC. The team already had a young and versatile offense, but the addition of Parsons has given it an extra layer of star power on defense.

Green Bay is one of four teams on their bye week. It's a welcome rest for Matt LaFleur’s squad after a gruelling tie with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. The Cincinnati Bengals will visit the Packers in Week 6.

It's going to be a Bengals team without Joe Burrow, who's been ruled out for the foreseeable future due to a turf toe injury. It's likely that Parsons and Co. will rush Jake Browning by the time they're back in action. A win against Cincinnati will put them back on track to keep pace with the Detroit Lions in the NFC North.

