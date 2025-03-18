“He owes nothing” - Ex-Packers WR defends Aaron Rodgers as 4x MVP continues to stall free agency decision

As Aaron Rodgers' silence continues, fans are wondering what he's up to amid rumors linking him to the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and even Minnesota Vikings. The four-time NFL MVP still carries some weight within the NFL, as he's keeping the quarterback market on hold while he makes his decision.

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones chimed in on this situation. On Tuesday's edition of "The Facility," he defended the former New York Jets playmaker by likening his delay to the time organizations take to make similar decisions:

“Leave my dude alone. We don't get mad when these organizations take their time. Russ should be mad at the Steelers right now. Y'all going talking to all these quarterbacks, y'all taking your time to come back and, you know, sign me to a contract.

"Listen, Aaron Rodgers has never been a free agent in his career. He's four days in. Who knows what he thinking about? He could be thinking about retirement. He could be thinking about opening up apartment complexes with Shady."

Jones added that Aaron Rodgers must be thinking about himself and nothing else since he's the one in charge of his destiny. Additionally, he clapped back at those saying Rodgers was holding the Steelers hostage.

"So, sitting here saying Aaron Rodgers is holding them hostage, that's weak to me. You guys are an organization. There's more than enough quarterbacks out there, go out there and get some, and it's four days in the free agency.”

He also said:

"He owes nothing. We should be mad at these organizations."

Rodgers' time with the Jets didn't go according to plan and things went south between the team and the player toward the end of his tenure at MetLife Stadium. He's set to start a new chapter in his career and the Steelers appear to have the upper hand in this race.

Revisiting Aaron Rodgers' 2024 season with Jets

After only playing a handful of snaps during the first game of the 2023 NFL season, Aaron Rodgers returned in 2024 ready to make a statement and take his team to the promised land. The 41-year-old quarterback threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, but they missed the playoffs.

They signed Justin Fields as the new starting quarterback while Rodgers is still studying his options. The Steelers added DK Metcalf to the roster, giving Rodgers two dangerous weapons in the former Seahawks wide receiver and George Pickens.

