"He pats the ball just like Josh Allen does" - Kyle Brandt takes issue with Shedeur Sanders' critics 

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has faced scrutiny for his habit of patting the football before throwing, a motion some analysts suggest could turn against him at the professional level. NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt has emerged as a vocal defender, though, challenging these critiques.

Ad

During a segment on Good Morning Football, Brandt addressed the criticism:

“You knew that after Shedeur’s workout … there were going to be critics. Even if someone didn’t have any criticism, they were going to make it up just to resonate and just to be heard. And that’s going to be the Shedeur story at the draft. And when he starts Week One, whatever it may be, there’s going to be criticism just for criticism’s sake," Brandt said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The discussion around Sanders’ ball-patting habit has sparked a broader debate within the NFL community.

Critics argue that this motion could serve as a “tell” for defenders, potentially leading to increased interceptions or disrupted plays. Meanwhile, fans contend that this habit is common among successful quarterbacks and doesn't inherently indicate a flaw.

"But standing there watching him patting the ball before he throws and saying, ‘It is going to be a big problem, and he’s going to break the rookie interceptions record,’ is stupid… He pats the ball just like Josh Allen does, just like Tom Brady does, and on and on and on,” Brandt added.

Ad

New York Jets safety Andre Cisco expressed concerns over this technique, suggesting that it could make Sanders more predictable to defenses. However, New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton defended Sanders, pointing out that even seasoned quarterbacks like Tom Brady have had similar tendencies.

Shedeur Sanders’ response to pre-draft criticism

Amid the barrage of opinions from all corners ahead of the NFL Draft 2025, Shedeur Sanders has maintained a composed demeanor. Drawing from experiences at Jackson State and Colorado, he emphasized the importance of focusing on his development and keeping out external negativity.

Ad

“We always understood to block out the noise. … It’s a lot of critics. It’s a lot of hate. But we know what to do. We know how to handle that in every way. So we remain happy,” Sanders told the NFL Network in March.

As the draft approaches, the discourse surrounding Sanders underscores the intense scrutiny faced by top prospects.

Ad

While mechanical assessments are a standard aspect of pre-draft evaluations, the emphasis on Shedeur Sanders’ ball-patting habit highlights the heightened attention he receives, partly due to his lineage as the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders.

Expand Tweet

Eventually, as Brandt suggests, the focus should perhaps shift from minor mechanical details to Shedeur Sanders’ overall readiness and potential to succeed at the NFL level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivam Damohe Shivam Damohe writes NFL, college sports, and soccer content at Sportskeeda.



Shivam is a seasoned sports media professional with a proven track record in journalism, content and SEO strategy, performance marketing, and editorial excellence.



He is well-versed in breaking news, opinion pieces, and exclusive interviews with sports personalities. His experience includes detailed on-field reporting for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, FIFA 2018 World Cup, Indian Super League, Indian Premier League, Premier Badminton League, Pro Kabaddi League, and comprehensive coverage of the NFL and CFL respectively. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place