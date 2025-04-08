"He pats the ball just like Josh Allen does" - Kyle Brandt takes issue with Shedeur Sanders' critics 

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has faced scrutiny for his habit of patting the football before throwing, a motion some analysts suggest could turn against him at the professional level. NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt has emerged as a vocal defender, though, challenging these critiques.
During a segment on Good Morning Football, Brandt addressed the criticism:
“You knew that after Shedeur’s workout … there were going to be critics. Even if someone didn’t have any criticism, they were going to make it up just to resonate and just to be heard. And that’s going to be the Shedeur story at the draft. And when he starts Week One, whatever it may be, there’s going to be criticism just for criticism’s sake," Brandt said.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
The discussion around Sanders’ ball-patting habit has sparked a broader debate within the NFL community.
Critics argue that this motion could serve as a “tell” for defenders, potentially leading to increased interceptions or disrupted plays. Meanwhile, fans contend that this habit is common among successful quarterbacks and doesn't inherently indicate a flaw.
"But standing there watching him patting the ball before he throws and saying, ‘It is going to be a big problem, and he’s going to break the rookie interceptions record,’ is stupid… He pats the ball just like Josh Allen does, just like Tom Brady does, and on and on and on,” Brandt added.
New York Jets safety Andre Cisco expressed concerns over this technique, suggesting that it could make Sanders more predictable to defenses. However, New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton defended Sanders, pointing out that even seasoned quarterbacks like Tom Brady have had similar tendencies.
Shedeur Sanders’ response to pre-draft criticism
Amid the barrage of opinions from all corners ahead of the NFL Draft 2025, Shedeur Sanders has maintained a composed demeanor. Drawing from experiences at Jackson State and Colorado, he emphasized the importance of focusing on his development and keeping out external negativity.
“We always understood to block out the noise. … It’s a lot of critics. It’s a lot of hate. But we know what to do. We know how to handle that in every way. So we remain happy,” Sanders told the NFL Network in March.
As the draft approaches, the discourse surrounding Sanders underscores the intense scrutiny faced by top prospects.
While mechanical assessments are a standard aspect of pre-draft evaluations, the emphasis on Shedeur Sanders’ ball-patting habit highlights the heightened attention he receives, partly due to his lineage as the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders.
Eventually, as Brandt suggests, the focus should perhaps shift from minor mechanical details to Shedeur Sanders’ overall readiness and potential to succeed at the NFL level.
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place