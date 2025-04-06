"He has produced and he’s delivered" - Sean McVay claims he hasn't “done a good enough job of utilizing" Tutu Atwell

Tutu Atwell has spent his entire four-year career with the Los Angeles Rams after the franchise selected him in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. After his rookie contract expired following the 2024 season, Atwell signed a one-year, $10 million extension with the team ahead of free agency last month.

On Wednesday, speaking with the team's official website, Rams head coach Sean McVay claimed that he has not done a good job at utilizing Atwell, stating:

"I think the fans are accurate in that I haven't done a good enough job of utilizing him... I think when you look at his body of work, when he's been able to play, especially in some of the times that he was playing (like) when Cooper was on IR, there was a lot of production and if you project that over the course of 17 games, you just watch what he was able to do.

"He's matured as a young man. I love the person, getting to know him, and I think that he's only getting better. He's 24 years old. I thought he really improved his route detail for a smaller guy. He's got a good catch radius, he catches the ball outside of his frame really well. He's an explosive player that people know about. He creates separation."

McVay added:

"When you look at the times when he's been able to play, whether that be because some people were out or not, he has produced and he's delivered, and we're looking forward to seeing more of that ascension. He's going to be on the field a lot more, particularly in a lot of those three-receiver sets where, when he's been on the field, he's done a really good job.

"And like I said, if you project that over the course of 17 games, and hopefully you're in the right to play afterwards, I think that's going to be something that's well worth the investment we made in him." [h/t therams.com]

Atwell played in just 39% of offensive snaps last season. He set career highs with 42 receptions and 562 receiving yards, however, he did not find the end zone.

Tutu Atwell commented on his lack of playing time

Tutu Atwell discussed his lack of playing time during an interview with Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. After re-signing with the Los Angeles Rams, the wide receiver was asked about his role, stating:

"Just having long talks with my dad and mom and people I'm close with. You've got to wait your turn, you know? When it's my turn, I always make the most of it. And I knew what I was doing was right. You can't be a selfish player, and that's not what I was raised on being. But man, I ain't gonna lie, it was tough nights and long days just not playing and whatever the case may be, but I had to do what's right for my team, and when my number's called, make the most of it."

Check out Greg Beacham's tweet below:

Atwell will seemingly have a bigger role in the offense this season. He is expected to serve as the Rams' third wide receiver, alongside Davante Adams and Puka Nacua.

