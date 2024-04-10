Russell Wilson might be far from his peak now, but it's impossible to deny how great the quarterback was during the last decade. As a third-round pick coming from the draft, he led the Seattle Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances and was an elite quarterback for a long time.

However, things must be kept in perspective. The veteran quarterback, who now plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers, said during a recent interview that he was responsible for paving the way for African-American quarterbacks, such as Patrick Mahomes, to go out and shine in the NFL.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Now, it's impossible to deny how great Wilson was back in the day, but for him to say that he opened up the path for a quarterback of Mahomes' quality to play in the NFL is one of the most absurd things a guy can say - it's impossible to think any other way if you're talking about Mahomes. And NFL fans agree with this sentiment:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Others were simply not buying Wilson's comments:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

But there's a point to be made that he helped ANOTHER group of quarterbacks:

Expand Tweet

Russell Wilson's new start in Pittsburgh

One of the most toxic marriages in the NFL ended in less than two years. The Denver Broncos decided to take on a historic dead cap and release Russell Wilson once the league's new fiscal year started, making the quarterback a free agent available to any team that wanted his services in 2024 - the Pittsburgh Steelers said yes.

It's not that surprising, despite the amount of money the Broncos will take as dead cap. The team knows that the trade was a huge mistake, and the amount of assets involved in the deal only makes the result even more unfavorable.

Russell Wilson's best days in the NFL are behind him. It's a very sharp decline and, with his advanced age and reduced mobility compared to his first years in the league, it's very unlikely that he will play at a good level again during any remaining period of his career.

Two years ago still considered one of the best in the league, now he'll have to work hard to keep Justin Fields sitting on the bench. The NFL cycle is brutal.