"He was really wilding" - NFL fans react to ChiefsAholic being sentenced 32 years for armed robbery and assault

A Kansas City Chiefs superfan was sentenced to time in prison for numerous bank robberies across seven states around the United States. The fan, identified as Xaviar Babudar, is currently serving a previous sentence in federal prison following a string of robberies, but appeared in front of an Oklahoma courtroom on Monday afternoon, facing sentencing for a December 2022 robbery.

Babudar, 30, committed a robbery of the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma, in 2022, for which he was sentenced to serve 32 years in state prison. He faced charges for armed robbery, assault while masked, and the removal of an ankle monitor.

Fans reacted to news of Babudar's sentencing in the comments of NFL insider Ari Meirov's post on X.

"He was really wilding, lol," one fan commented.

"Most well-behaved Chiefs fan," another fan posted.

"What a wild story," a third fan added.

Fans continued their reactions in the comments.

"Why does his picture (look like) AI," one fan questioned.

"This is just crazy," a second fan added.

"WHAT," a third fan exclaimed.

Chiefs superfan to serve state prison sentence following federal sentencing

Currently, Babudar is serving a 17.5-year sentence in federal prison for robbing seven banks from 2022 to 2023. His 32-year sentence, which he received on Monday afternoon in Oklahoma, is set to be served following his federal sentencing.

Babudar was on his way to a Kansas City game versus the Houston Texans in December 2022 and stopped in Bixby, Oklahoma, to commit the robbery he was later convicted of. Babudar fled the scene with roughly $150,000, but was caught by authorities shortly after.

In a plea deal with the Western District of Missouri federal court, he admitted to stealing more than $800,000 during his string of 11 robberies throughout the United States, along with laundering the money through casinos.

Prior to his arrest, Babudar donned his signature gray wolf suit, which featured a Chiefs hat and jersey. His online persona, ChiefsAholic, developed into one of the most popular fandoms in sports.

