"He reminds me of Patrick Mahomes": Maxx Crosby makes his feelings known on Cam Ward after beating Titans 20-10

The Tennessee Titans lost for the fifth time this season after their Week 6 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite their win, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby praised Titans rookie Cam Ward.The Titans have been spiralling this season and their disastrous start saw the end of Brian Callahan's coaching stint, less than two seasons at the franchise, on Monday.However, amid the team's offensive slump, Cam Ward continues to enhance his reputation due to his work ethic and diligence. Crosby talked about the rookie quarterback's competitive edge on “The Rush” podcast.“He’s a hell of a competitor, and I love his attitude,” Crosby said. “The Rush” podcast. “I know he wants to win really badly. He’s going to have a great career. Guys like that, you can just tell they’re wired the right way. He’s gonna get better and better.”The four-time Pro Bowler lavished high praise on Ward by comparing him to Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes because of his knack for holding onto the ball till the last minute.&quot;He'll wait and wait and wait and wait, and you're like, 'Ok, is he really about to hold this motherf****r?' And you get a hit, but he's just trying to make an extra play, and you've got to respect that because a lot of quarterbacks don't want to get hit like that. And he doesn't give a damn, he's just trying to win,&quot; Crosby said.Ward completed 26 of his 38 attempts for 222 yards with a touchdown and an interception against the Raiders.Cam Ward remains a bright spot in Titans' failing offenseBrian Callahan's firing came on the back of his 4-19 record with the Titans. The team also struggled offensively under him, managing 232.3 yards per game, the lowest in the NFL this season, along with the second-fewest points (13.8).Despite the offensive shortcomings, first-year quarterback Cam Ward, who was selected with the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft, has seemingly pulled his weight, leading all rookies in passing yards (1,101) and passing yards per game (183).And while Ward's passing accuracy has not been his strongest suit in his rookie year, he has not been helped by the wide receiver room this season.