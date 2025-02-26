"He reminds me of prime Odell Beckham Jr." - NFL analyst dissects Travis Hunter's WR/CB potential ahead of 2025 combine

NFL analyst Matt Harmon thinks Travis Hunter can be a star receiver in the NFL. Hunter is a two-way player as he plays receiver and cornerback.

Hunter was a star player at Colorado as he won the Heisman in 2024, and entering the NFL, many are torn on what position he will play. He's unlikely to play both ways in the NFL, and Harmon thinks he would thrive as a receiver.

"I think he's an incredible receiver," Harmon said. "He reminds me of, like, prime Odell Beckham. From a separation standpoint, from a contested catch standpoint, if you get him on a quick in breaker, he can house that bad boy... He's got everything I'd want in a receiver."

Hunter is attending the NFL Draft Combine as a cornerback, so it seems likely that he will play corner in the NFL. But, Harmon thinks he would be a star receiver in the NFL.

Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns last season with the Buffaloes.

Teams are torn on Travis Hunter's position in the NFL

Travis Hunter was a dominant two-way player in college, but his position in the NFL is very much up in the air.

Hunter is expected to be a top-five pick in the draft, but some teams are torn on if he is a receiver or cornerback in the NFL.

"He's a unique prospect," an AFC South area scout said to ESPN. "He's really good at both positions ... but he can be a good wide receiver immediately. Not a true WR1 right away, but a good WR2 all day. And with his work ethic, if he wanted to, he'd be great."

However, another team thinks if Hunter solely focuses on defense he could be a shutdown corner in the NFL.

"If you watch him, all of the catches he's given up come underneath because you're not beating him deep," an NFC assistant general manager said. "Now imagine his ceiling once he really focuses on and sharpens the detail of actually playing the position and not just [playing] off of his natural ability."

Travis Hunter has the third-best odds of being the first overall pick with odds of +700, which implies a 12.5% chance.

