"He is a risky gamble" - ESPN analyst questions Bengals drafting Shemar Stewart with No. 17 pick in first round

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Shemar Stewart with the 17th pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The Bengals have a stacked offense, but one of the weakest defenses in the stacked AFC.

The Cincinnati front office was well aware of the team's deficiencies on defense, and selected the Texas A&M Aggies DE on Day 1. However, the pick has gotten mixed reviews from fans and analysts.

ESPN analyst Jordan Reid said:

"Edge rusher Shemar Stewart to the Bengals (No. 17). I thought the Cincinnati Bengals would pursue a more proven finisher off the edge. Stewart is a risky gamble for a team that has to find immediate impact players alongside Trey Hendrickson. Shemar Stewart has impressive traits, but he had just 4.5 sacks in three college seasons.

The veteran analyst acknowledged that Stewart has stellar traits. However, he had a mere 4.5 sacks in his three year collegiate football career.

Shemar Stewart has the athletic gifts (6-foot-5 in height, 267 pounds weight, 4.59 seconds 40-yard dash, 40.0 in vertical jump, and 10-11 in broad jump) to play in the NFL. However, his low sack total while playing for the Aggies could serve as a cautionary note.

The Bengals were active in the draft, selecting Shemar Stewart in Round 1, South Carolina LB Demetrius Knight Jr. in Round 2, Georgia OL Dylan Fairchild in Round 3, Clemson LB Barrett Carter in Round 4, Miami OT Jalen Rivers in Round 5, and Texas Tech RB Tahj Brooks in Round 6. It's important to note that three out of the six picks play on defense.

What's next for Shemar Stewart and the Cincinnati Bengals?

Shemar Stewart will enter Cincinnati Bengals training camp with many questions surrounding his collegiate productivity. A player of his size and speed ought to rack up more stats at the NCAA level, and Zac Taylor's coaching staff will look to utilize his stellar potential.

Furthermore, the Bengals must find out whether Stewart is playing alongside Trey Hendrickson or whether he's going to replace the Pro Bowler. Hendrickson is currently requesting a new contract from the Bengals after enjoying a career year in 2024. He has demanded a trade pending when the Bengals offers him an improved deal.

The Bengals posted a 9-8 record in the 2024 regular season but missed out on the playoffs. Joe Burrow and Co. will look to make the playoffs and compete with the best of the AFC for the chance to play in the Super Bowl.

