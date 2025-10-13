"He's 100% getting fine for this": NFL fans react to Jameson Williams' NSFW celebrations after scoring TD during Chiefs-Lions SNF

Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams' NSFW touchdown celebration went viral on social media. During their Sunday showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, they were trailing by three points (6-3) at the end of the first quarter.During a third-and-three play by the Lions in the second quarter, Jared Goff found Jameson Williams with a 22-yard pass. The wide receiver scrambled through the Chiefs' defense to score a touchdown and help his team secure a momentary lead.After making the goal, Williams celebrated with a provocative dance in the end zone with his teammates.NFL fans took to social media to share their reactions to this NSFW celebration by the Lions WR.Footballism @FootbaIIismLINKJameson Williams is 100% getting a fine for this 😭😭HOWIE STAN ACCOUNT 🫡 @SeanTheGawd_LINK@FootbaIIism When Jamo score you need to make your kids close they eyes 😭😭😭Hybrid 🏃🏾 @_markfennerLINK@FootbaIIism LMFAO yeah that fine gonna be heftynatebabb86 @natebabb86LINK@FootbaIIism I didn’t even see that 😂sillyfling69 @sillyflingLINK@FootbaIIism he got best cellysJake Bates scored the extra point attempt to give the Lions a four-point lead. However, before the halftime whistle, quarterback Patrick Mahomes scored a rushing touchdown, followed by Harrison Butker's extra point attempt. This held Andy Reid's team secure a 13-10 advantage heading into the second half.The Detroit Lions acquired Jameson Williams with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. So far this year, in five games before Sunday's contest, the wide receiver tallied 223 yards and one touchdown receiving. He has recorded 1,619 yards and 11 touchdowns receiving throughout his NFL career with the franchise.