"He's actually a better WR": Ex-Broncos champ weighs in on $11,890,000 star potentially replacing Deebo Samuel

Mark Schlereth does not think the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy will have trouble if they trade away wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

The Denver Broncos three-time Super Bowl champion believes the 49ers already have the solution in-house with fifth-year receiver Jauan Jennings. Jennings signed a two-year, $11.89 million extension in 2024.

Part of Deebo Samuel’s unique value is the ability to contribute in various ways. Samuel had 42 rushing carries last season and is also an effective blocker. However, Schlereth believes Jauan can provide similar skills.

“Jauan is a dog man. Jauan is great at blocking. We (San Francisco 49ers) think that Jauan can do a lot of the things that Deebo Samuel does for us, as far as you know, the jet sweeps, lining up in the backfield, all those things.”

Schlereth contends that Jennings is an even better pure wide receiver than Samuel and thinks the 49ers believe it too:

“I think from just a pure route running standpoint, I think they found out that Jauan Jennings, they feel like, is a little bit better, upgrade at wide receiver... Juwan is a better route runner, better from just a pure receiving standpoint than Deebo is."

Jennings had an increased role in the 49ers offense last season in his fourth year with the team. He recorded career highs in yards (975) and receptions (77). The 2020 7th-round pick could have an even bigger impact next season if Samuel were to depart.

Despite the praise for Jennings, Schlereth did give props to Deebo Samuel and admits that the 49ers will miss certain traits from Deebo Samuel.

“Deebo is just unique like he's a fullback that plays wide receiver. Deebo’s strength is he’s a freakshow athlete and yards after catch, there’s probably nobody better. Is it a step back in the other things? Yes.”

Deebo Samuel handed in a trade request at the end of last season

Samuel informed the team that he wanted to be traded in the end-of-season meeting after the 49ers failed to make the playoffs.

Samuel had a disappointing 2024. He finished with 806 scrimmage yards while dealing with injuries that limited his participation. Any new team will likely have to offer Samuel a new contract, as he is entering the last year of a contract he signed in 2022.

The 49ers will still have options at wide receiver for quarterback Brock Purdy. Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings signed contract extensions the team drafted Ricky Pearsall with the 31st pick last offseason.

