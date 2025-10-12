  • home icon
  "He's actually a dumba*s": NFL fans roast Xavier Legette's questionable play almost causing a fumble vs Cowboys

"He’s actually a dumba*s": NFL fans roast Xavier Legette's questionable play almost causing a fumble vs Cowboys

By Arnold
Modified Oct 12, 2025 19:34 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn
NFL fans roast Xavier Legette's questionable play almost causing a fumble vs Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Carolina Panthers wideout Xavier Legette was in the spotlight for a rather unusual play against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7 on Sunday. In the second quarter, Legette caught a pass from quarterback Bryce Young, but was tackled. On his way down, Legette appeared to throw the ball to one of his teammates beside him to keep the play alive, almost causing a fumble in the process. Eventually, the play didn't result in Carolina losing possession.

When fans caught a glimpse of Legette trying to release his caught ball after being tackled, they slammed the wideout.

"He’s actually a dumba*s," one tweeted.

"I cannot believe I watched an NFL player do this," another added.
"They got so lucky that it didn’t turn into a fumble six," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"Dumbest play since Raiders Pats ending a few years ago," one wrote.
"Football IQ 0 lol," another added.
"Them low IQ kinda people," a user tweeted.
At the time of writing, the Panthers are leading 27-24, with just over 12 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

A look at Xavier Legette's contract with the Carolina Panthers

NFL: Carolina Panthers WR Xavier Legette - Source: Imagn
NFL: Carolina Panthers WR Xavier Legette - Source: Imagn

The Carolina Panthers took Xavier Legette in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, with the No. 32 pick. According to reports, he signed a fully guaranteed four-year, $12.35 million rookie deal, which included a $5.8 million signing bonus.

In his rookie year, Legette recorded 497 yards and four touchdowns on 49 receptions. He also added 24 yards on six carries across 16 games.

Legette had been nursing a hamstring injury this season, which caused him to miss a few games. However, he got his first touchdown of the season in Carolina's win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.

Legette will be aiming to add to his TD tally in the action remaining in Week 6 against the Cowboys.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Edited by Arnold
