"He’s actually a dumba*s": NFL fans roast Xavier Legette's questionable play almost causing a fumble vs Cowboys

Carolina Panthers wideout Xavier Legette was in the spotlight for a rather unusual play against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7 on Sunday. In the second quarter, Legette caught a pass from quarterback Bryce Young, but was tackled. On his way down, Legette appeared to throw the ball to one of his teammates beside him to keep the play alive, almost causing a fumble in the process. Eventually, the play didn't result in Carolina losing possession.When fans caught a glimpse of Legette trying to release his caught ball after being tackled, they slammed the wideout.&quot;He’s actually a dumba*s,&quot; one tweeted.DivaD4k @D4DDYD4KLINK@NFL_DovKleiman He’s actually a dumbass&quot;I cannot believe I watched an NFL player do this,&quot; another added.&quot;They got so lucky that it didn’t turn into a fumble six,&quot; a third commented.Here are a few more reactions.&quot;Dumbest play since Raiders Pats ending a few years ago,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Football IQ 0 lol,&quot; another added.&quot;Them low IQ kinda people,&quot; a user tweeted.At the time of writing, the Panthers are leading 27-24, with just over 12 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.A look at Xavier Legette's contract with the Carolina PanthersNFL: Carolina Panthers WR Xavier Legette - Source: ImagnThe Carolina Panthers took Xavier Legette in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, with the No. 32 pick. According to reports, he signed a fully guaranteed four-year, $12.35 million rookie deal, which included a $5.8 million signing bonus.In his rookie year, Legette recorded 497 yards and four touchdowns on 49 receptions. He also added 24 yards on six carries across 16 games.Legette had been nursing a hamstring injury this season, which caused him to miss a few games. However, he got his first touchdown of the season in Carolina's win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.Legette will be aiming to add to his TD tally in the action remaining in Week 6 against the Cowboys.