"He’s already beat lol": NFL fans react as Tyreek Hill runs route against Chad Ochocinco's defense

Even at 31, Tyreek Hill is still lightning fast and has shown it in training camp against one of the best receivers this century. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver ran routes against one of the top receivers, Chad Ochocinco, on Wednesday. Hill is 16 years younger than the six-time Pro Bowler who led the league in receiving yards in 2006 (1,369).

“Cheetah vs Ochocinco,” Hill tweeted on Tuesday.

NFL fans shared their reactions in the comments section.

“He’s already beat lol,” one fan said.

“Cooked him, 2 yard inside slant he’s still on the line of scrimmage,” another fan said.

“Yeah that’s 6 Hope this aint real because Ocho hasn’t even turned his hips,” one fan said.

Ochocinco would be far from the first person to get left in the dust by Tyreek Hill, who posted six 1,000-yard receiving campaigns, going over 1,700 yards in two of his three seasons in South Beach. Hill is a five-time First-team All-Pro, noted for his speed and the ability to turn simple slant patterns into huge gains.

“Shook the glasses off his face,” one fan said.

“Strongest calves in sports!! Hi from the Kingdom, still love ya man, good luck this year,” another fan said.

“Ouu he look beat already,”one fan said.

Ochocinco was seen wearing sunglasses in the photo, as Hill is breezing past him on the play.

Hill made a name for himself with the Kansas City Chiefs, helping them capture the Super Bowl in the 2019 season. He is called the cheetah for his breakaway speed that makes him nearly impossible to catch.

Hill set a Dolphins franchise record for receiving yards in a single season in 2023 (1,799).

Tyreek Hill Trade may be imminent

Despite everything he’s contributed to the Dolphins since being traded by the Chiefs there’s speculation that Tyreek Hill may not play this entire season in Miami.

CBS Sports reporter Jeff Kerr said Wednesday that the top player in 2024, according to the NFL's Top 100, may force a trade given how displeased he’s been.

“The locker room culture had to affect him, along with the constant inconsistencies of the offense when Tua Tagovailoa was injured,” said Kerr.

The Dolphins recently traded Jalen Ramsey, a player Hill was hoping they’d re-sign, along with tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 fifth-round draft pick. In return, they got three-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

