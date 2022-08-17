"He's an awful teammate" - Shannon Sharpe advises NFL teams against signing Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is far from the most popular teammate the NFL has ever seen. This is particularly after he walked out of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' road contest against the New York Jets this past January.

One of Brown's former Pittsburgh Steelers teammates, Cam Heyward, even called AB out for that episode. He said:

"If you’re taking off your pads in the middle of a game, we’re going to have a problem."

Brown is burning countless bridges with his behavior. One that has seemingly been torched is the mutual respect the receiver once had with Undisputed with Skip and Shannon co-host Shannon Sharpe.

Brown recently asked TMZ to get Jerry Jones to call him. However, Sharpe rebutted by openly pondering why the Cowboys would take on someone he considers a 'terrible teammate':

"Why would Jerry bring that into this situation? The last thing you want is a terrible teammate. He's an awful teammate. I don't care what anybody. I don't care how immensely talented he was. He's a terrible teammate. It's all about him. And when you play team sport, they can't be all about you.

Sharpe implied that Brown chose the wrong sport and has too much of a me-first attitude to understand what it takes to be a functional member of a team:

"If you want it to be all about you, play golf, play tennis, play a sport where its all about you. You don't like something, smash a racket like a John McEnroe or Kyrgios, do that, or golf, throw your putt, break your iron, throw it in the lake or something. You can do that. But when you play football, it's about the team and he doesn't seem to get that. He gets it. He doesn't care to get it."

Antonio Brown is now president of Kanye West's Donda Sports

Since literally walking out on the game of football in a much-publicized manner, Antonio Brown is keeping himself busy as the president of Kanye West's Donda Sports.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball Shannon Sharpe believes any team that signs Antonio Brown would be stupid dlvr.it/SWlNwg Shannon Sharpe believes any team that signs Antonio Brown would be stupid dlvr.it/SWlNwg

What is Donda Sports? Well, the official company mission statement says that it is a 'limitless organization' that seeks to work with athletes from diverse background. Apparently, the company seeks to produce apparel, sneakers, and other such items.

Antonio Brown's new role should be one that suits him better. He is now in nearly full control and not answering to anyone but a man even more volatile than he is in Yeezy.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Undisputed with Skip and Shannon and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat