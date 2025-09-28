“He's such a baby”: NFL fans rip Lamar Jackson as frustrated Ravens QB throws helmet away after fumble vs. Chiefs

Lamar Jackson had a disappointing performance in one of the most important games of the year. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback struggled in the 37-20 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, which dropped the Ravens to a 1-3 record.

This has not been the expected start to the season for the Ravens. They were considered Super Bowl contenders before the first game, but their defense has been a problem and the offense has been inconsistent. The third loss in four games came with many injuries to their players.

Lamar had two turnovers, and after a fumble, he was seen throwing his helmet away in frustration for another game against the Chiefs that was slipping through his hands. NFL fans harshly criticized the quarterback for his actions after the turnover:

"He's such a baby", criticized one fan.

"Wow, who would have guessed Lamar isn’t showing up in a big game? I’m shocked", said a second fan.

"I’m tired of seeing that too for eight years. Can’t make a big play in big games. First thing he does is slam his helmet", a third fan wrote.

3-1 @jaguarsfbonly Lamar will never beat the allegations. Can’t win big games :(

ClutchTimeX @clutchtimex He'll never beat them

Milan @milanmailand93 He's the most overrated footballer of all time, change my mind.

Lamar Jackson left the game in the second half due to a hamstring injury

Things became even worse for the quarterback late in the game. He seemed to have suffered an injury after a tackle from a defender and left the game moments later. Cooper Rush took over and he played the fourth quarter.

The game was already out of reach for Baltimore, with the score 30-13 for Kansas City already defining who was going to come out on top. It did not look to be a serious injury for the quarterback, but he decided to take care of his leg for the rest of the day after another disappointing game for his team.

He finished the game with 14 completed passes out of 20 attempts, 147 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also had 48 rushing yards in six attempts and the aforementioned fumble.

The Ravens now have a 1-3 record, and they're in trouble inside the AFC North. The Pittsburgh Steelers lead the division with a 3-1 record.

