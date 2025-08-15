"He’s becoming a bit of a pain in the posterior" - Patriots insider raises major red flags on Stefon Diggs after comments on Week 1 status

New England Patriots insider Phil Perry believes Stefon Diggs is causing some problems already.Diggs signed a three-year, $63.5 million contract to give Drake Maye a number-one receiver to bolster the offense. However, he is rehabbing an injury as he tore his ACL in Week 8 last season.As he continues his rehab, Diggs has said he isn't sure“There are little signs that he’s just becoming a bit of a pain in the posterior,&quot; Perry said... &quot;It all sort of adds up to, there's a lot going on with this guy for a guy who doesn't look like a No. 1 receiver anymore.&quot;It's a bold comment from Perry, who believes Diggs isn't looking like a No. 1 receiver as he was brought in to be.Diggs recorded 47 receptions for 496 yards and 3 touchdowns last season with the Houston Texans before his injury. Diggs is expected to be the Patriots' No. 1 receiver in a room that features Mack Hollins, Demario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, and Kayshon Boutte.Stefon Diggs is unsure he'll play Week 1Although Stefon Diggs tore his ACL last season, he has been participating in training camp.However, despite Diggs being a participant in training camp, he isn't sure he will be ready for Week 1.“We’ll see. Everybody’s excited, man. I’m just taking it day by day. I feel great,” Diggs said to Dianni Russini. “I mean, I’m pushing the needle always. I’m always doing more than less, and we’ll see about Week 1. I don’t know how I feel about it. We’ll see. The coaches aren’t too excited. I’m not too excited. I’m just trying to take it day by day, so we’ll see. We just don’t know where it’s gonna go.”If Diggs doesn't play Week 1, it would be a big blow to the Patriots' offense. The receiver is expected to be the go-to weapon for Drake Maye.But, in New England's preseason opener, Diggs didn't play, which coach Mike Vrabel said was a coach's decision.The Patriots open their NFL season on Sept. 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.