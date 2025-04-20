"He’s the best" - Eagles GM Howie Roseman credits Dom DiSandro for finding issues surrounding draft prospects

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has credited Dom DiSandro with helping with the NFL Draft process for the Eagles franchise.

DiSandro, or 'Big Dom' as he is more popularly known as, is officially recognized on the Eagles official website as the "Senior Advisor to the General Manager/Chief Security Officer/Gameday Coaching Operations".

In an article to Pro Football Talk, NFL analyst and writer Michael David Smith detailed some of the praise Roseman had for DiSandro in a recent media appearance.

"We start with these basic principles of, 'We will not draft because of this.' When we get past those guys, then we obviously have a process we go through. That starts with Dom. I don’t think there’s any doubt that he’s the best in the National Football League, and in my opinion all of sports, at what he does. "

Roseman then continued by highlighting what makes DiSandro so good at his various jobs.

"His ability to not only gather information but have a feel for people. And then we just have to make judgments."

DiSandro has become a legend in the Philadelphia sports world and has seen his role and popularity grow exponentially over the past couple of seasons. His popularity truly exploded during the 2023 campaign, when DiSandro was involved in a sideline situation with San Francisco 49ers defensive player Dre Greenlaw, something that resulted in both DiSandro and Greenlaw being ejected from the contest.

The Philadelphia Eagles have drafted extremely well over the past few years

The past few seasons have seen the Eagles draft extremely well, something DiSandro has been confirmed to be leading the charge in.

Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean are just some of the players the Eagles have drafted in recent years who have already become stars at the NFL level.

Although other individuals are unquestionably involved in the draft process as well, such as Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni, it is evident that DiSandro has been vital to the Eagles draft dominance over the past few seasons as well. With his role and fame growing year after year, there is no reason to believe that the Eagles elite draft approach and success will end any time soon.

