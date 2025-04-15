"He’s a bust" - NFL fans react to stat of Trevor Lawrence leading QBs in turnovers since 2021

The 2021 NFL draft class was expected to be remembered as one of the best in terms of quarterback talent. Five signal-callers were taken off the board within the first 15 picks, including the top three. The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence first overall and he was touted as the generational talent who'd help the franchise become an AFC powerhouse.

The prediction that he'd be the best quarterback of the five taken in the first 15 picks was spot on. The other four — Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones — are no longer on the teams that drafted them. Of the quartet, only Fields will be a starter in 2025, while the remaining three will serve as backups.

Lawrence is the most accomplished quarterback from his draft class. However, he hasn't developed into the perennial Pro Bowler many believed he was destined to become. He has had two good campaigns, most notably the 2022 season, where he threw for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

However, outside of that year and the 2023 campaign, where he recorded 4,016 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions, he hasn't played like the franchise-altering star he was touted to be. On the contrary, he holds the unfortunate distinction of leading the league in turnovers since the 2021 season, despite missing eight games over the past two years.

Fans on Reddit did not mince words when critiquing Lawrence's turnover troubles:

Some fans were a bit more sympathetic towards the quarterback, claiming that the Jaguars are as responsible as Lawrence for his underwhelming play:

"I think he falls more into the “Disappointment” camp like Sam Bradford than “Bust” like Josh Rosen as of his career up to now." - Claimed one fan

"He's a good QB. He's had those [good] two seasons, and he's had the two bad to iffy seasons that have built-in excuses... If there's not a bounce-back this season I'm open to a conversation." - Wrote another fan

"I’m all for blaming Trevor when it’s needed but he’s far from the biggest issue we have." - Said a Jaguars fan

Trevor Lawrence excited about Jaguars' future

While the debate rages on about Trevor Lawrence's body of work in the NFL, the quarterback isn't dwelling on the past. Instead, he's focusing on the future and is looking forward to working with new head coach Liam Coen. On the Up & Adams Show, he said:

“I like everything that we have in place so far — coach Cohen and the whole staff that he’s brought in so far. So, I’m really excited and optimistic about the future. He has this drive to win, to have success. Obviously, this is his first head coaching gig, and he has a lot to prove... I’m really excited just from a football perspective of the scheme, the offense we’re going to run, how he sets everything up, the run game, I’m just really, really excited for that." [From 34:33]

Lawrence is optimistic that Coen's appointment is the spark that the Jaguars needed to bounce back after a disappointing 2024 season.

