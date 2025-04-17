"He’s coming back for a Super Bowl run"- Ex-Packers QB claims Aaron Donald will unretire and return to Rams in 2025

Aaron Donald sparked rumors of a potential return to the NFL after a video of him training with dumbbells went viral on social media. Donald could be seen lifting 130-pound dumbbells in each arm with ease. He also left many in awe with his ripped physique, despite retiring from the league a year ago.

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert caught wind of Donald's workout and tweeted about the player potentially making a U-turn on his retirement to return to the big league. Interestingly, the official NFL Twitter/X handle has shared the clip as well.

"He’s coming back for a Super Bowl run. I can feel it. The Rams are my Dark Horse this year btw. Also, with Verse being there, they wouldn’t be able to just double team AD every play," Benkert tweeted.

Donald announced his retirement on Mar. 15, 2024, after playing his entire 10-year pro career with the LA Rams. He earned Pro Bowl honors in each year with the franchise.

"For 10 years, I have been fortunate to play the game of football at the highest level. I'm thankful for the people I've met along the way, the relationships I've built and the things I've accomplished with my teammates and individually," Donald wrote in his retirement message.

Donald will be 34 next month, but could still be a useful member of the Rams' defensive line. However, it remains to be seen if the three-time Defensive Player of the Year will, in fact, make his return to the NFL next season.

Aaron Donald won the Super Bowl with the LA Rams in 2022

Former Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald - Source: Imagn

Aaron Donald was a critical player for the Rams when they won the Super Bowl in 2022. LA beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the big game.

Donald recorded 543 tackles, 111.0 sacks, 24 forced fumbles, 21 pass deflections, and seven fumble recoveries, earning eight First-Team All-Pro selections throughout his NFL career.

The Rams made it to the playoffs last season, where they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round. Rams coach Sean McVay could explore if Donald is interested in helping his team make another run for the Super Bowl next season.

