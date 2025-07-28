“He’s a dawg”: Maxx Crosby compares Ashton Jeanty to $75,000,000 star while raving about Raiders RB

Ashton Jeanty is considered one of the most promising rookies heading into the 2025 NFL season. The Las Vegas Raiders running back has earned high praise from fans and analysts. Now, even Jeanty's teammates are waxing lyrical about his ability and personality.On Sunday, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said that Jeanty has a similar mindset to quarterback Geno Smith, who signed a two-year, $75 million contract to join the Las Vegas franchise this offseason.“He is a dawg and he's such a good dude,&quot; Crosby said on the NFL Network. &quot;Like, that's one thing about him. Like, he's such a humble kid like you. He's another one. Like, you look at Brock Bowers, you look at Geno, look at Ashton, like dudes that have had so much success, and you would never know if you just met him and had a conversation with him.“They're such humble, hard-working dudes that like, that's the type of teammates you want, especially if your best players, your hardest workers, are going to have a good chance to win. I truly believe in that,”The Raiders took Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in this year's NFL draft. He had a stellar final year of collegiate football at Boise State last season, posting 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 37 rushing attempts, while also adding 138 yards and a touchdown on 23 receptions.Jeanty finished as the Heisman Trophy runner-up, only behind two-way star Travis Hunter. Now, it will be interesting to see how the RB fares in the NFL.Exploring value of Ashton Jeanty's rookie contract with the RaidersNFL: Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty - Source: ImagnAccording to Spotrac, Ashton Jeanty signed a four-year, $35.9 million rookie contract with the Raiders. His deal included a $22.7 million signing bonus.Jeanty also has a fifth-year option in his contract, which the Raiders can trigger.Jeanty and the Raiders will begin their 2025 regular season on the road when they take on the New England Patriots on Sept. 7.