"He's delusional": Travis Hunter's risky approach to NFL gets Cam Newton's cautious support

Travis Hunter has publicly said that he plans to continue playing both sides of the ball when he gets drafted into the NFL. The Colorado star also threatened that he might quit football altogether if a team does not allow him to pursue playing two positions.

However, former NFL quarterback Cam Newton has offered some cautious support to Hunter, highlighting the effort required with his dual role. During Thursday's episode of his "4th&1" show, Newton said:

"I'm projecting my fear on Travis Hunter, and that's not right. He's serious about playing both sides of the ball, but I think he's delusional about the toll it's gonna take on him. Give me one team pick—Cleveland. Go with Cleveland. To have to cover Jerry Jeudy and then have to come back and be covered by Denzel Ward—bro, you're playing with grown men. You ain't playing with peers no more; you're playing with All-Pros."

"The physicality, the mental aspect—you ain't witnessed that yet. And to do it on both sides? I'm going to go from defense, playing the first drive, which would maybe be an eight-to-eleven-play drive, and then go back to playing offense for 17 games and the playoffs.

"How long we gonna be able to do that? If you think about the Miami Dolphins, you gotta cover Tyreek Hill and then be covered by Jalen Ramsey. Bruh, these are grown men. And you know what? I'm projecting my fear on Travis Hunter, and that's not right. Matter of fact, I hope he does it."

Hunter did an exceptional job of playing two positions at the collegiate level. It was also a key factor in helping him win the Heisman Trophy in his final year at Colorado.

During the 2024 season, Hunter made 96 catches for 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns as a wideout, while also rushing for a touchdown. As a defensive back, he tallied 35 tackles, four interceptions, and 11 passes defended, helping CU post a 9-4 record.

Travis Hunter's No. 12 jersey to be retired by Colorado at spring football game

NCAA Football: Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter (Credits: IMAGN)

Travis Hunter transferred to Colorado in 2023 after playing one season at Jackson State. However, the Buffs have decided that his two years with the program were enough to retire Hunter's No. 12 jersey.

The Buffs will retire Hunter's No. 12 uniform and Shedeur Sanders' No. 2 jersey as part of the festivities at CU's spring football game on Saturday.

Hunter and Sanders are entering this year's NFL draft, where they are both projected as top-10 picks.

