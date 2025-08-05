"He’s a disaster" - NFL fans react as Justin Fields struggles massively in last 3 practices at Jets training camp

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields is facing mounting pressure after a string of rocky training camp performances. Over the past three practices, Fields has managed just eight completions in 32 attempts during full-team sessions. This includes a day capped by an interception and multiple sacks, according to camp coverage by SNY’s Connor Hughes.The steep dip in execution has set off a wave of skepticism in X, especially as Fields attempts to reset his career with a third team in as many years.&quot;He's a disaster. Incredibly athletically gifted … but simply cannot play the QB position at this level,&quot; one user posted.Kevin C. Swier @KCSwierLINKHe’s a disaster. Incredibly athletically gifted… but simply cannot play the QB position at this level.&quot;Ya Fields was NEVER the answer,&quot; added another.&quot;All of these practice stats are getting way out of hand,&quot; another user posted.More fans reacted to the news.&quot;Damn that's bad,&quot; one user posted.&quot;Bros got the best pr team on social media. Never proven he's a starting caliber qb,&quot; added another.&quot;Its this dudes last chance in the NFL,&quot; another user posted.What’s particularly alarming for fans isn't just the raw numbers. Though his 15-of-43 mark over the three sessions translates to a sub-35% completion rate, the offense has not shown rhythm under his leadership.During Tuesday’s practice, Fields reportedly failed to complete a single pass that traveled more than five yards in the air and threw two interceptions in team drills. He was also sacked three times and added another pick during 7-on-7 work, according to Yahoo Sports.Aaron Glenn defends Justin Fields despite concerning camp performanceNFL: New York Jets Training Camp - Source: ImagnDespite the noise, coach Aaron Glenn has stood firmly in Justin Fields’ corner. Speaking to reporters earlier in the week, Glenn emphasized the quarterback's work ethic and overall progress, even as the reports paint a bleak picture.&quot;I think he's really improving. I really do,&quot; Glenn said after practice. &quot;And when you go back and you really look at the tape, there's some throws that he missed, but there's also some throws that he made that are really good throws that we have to make sure we catch also.&quot;This isn’t the first time Fields has faced doubts about his ability to lead an NFL offense. After flashing elite mobility in Chicago, racking up over 1,800 rushing yards across two seasons, he struggled with consistency as a passer.A brief stint in Pittsburgh didn’t offer much clarity, and now, with the Jets banking on his upside, time is running short.