"He's done nothing" - Bengals GM delivers damning indictment of Joe Burrow's teammate

The Cincinnati Bengals' 2024 season was disappointing by all measures. The Bengals finished with a 9-8 record, starting with a Week 1 defeat to Jerod Mayo's New England Patriots and ending with a 19-17 win over the Steelers in Week 18. However, they fell short of making the playoffs.

While they have steered clear of making any changes at the organizational level, the franchise will have to confront some hard truths when it comes to the roster heading into the 2025 season. Among the many questions relating to the Bengals next season is what the receiving corps will look like. Ja'Marr Chase is due for an extension, as is Tee Higgins, while rookie receiver Jermaine Burton was benched for the season finale.

Trending

Burton's case, in particular, was a controversial one after he was accused of assaulting a woman he dated. Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin made his feelings crystal clear about what he needs to see from Burton going forward.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He’s done nothing, and he's going to have to start doing something quickly," Tobin told the Cincinnati Enquirer on Wednesday.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"We knew we were taking a risk," Tobin said of the rookie wide receiver. "We felt comfortable that we could help him through some of the challenges he's had in the past, and we're going to continue to try to help him. But this is professional football, and you have to take accountability, and you have to be accountable to your teammates, your coaches, and the team that you're playing for, and he has to figure that out."

Syndication: The Enquirer (Credits: IMAGN)

What Bengals' offseason could look like

While Joe Burrow has made it clear, he would like the band to keep doing their thing in 2025, the question is if the Bengals can afford to pay Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson in the same offseason.

All three players are due for an extension and while Chase looks the most likely option to stay, there will be plenty of suitors for Higgins and Hendrickson.

The Chargers and Patriots are rumored to be interested in making a move for the Bengals playmaker while there will be no shortage of options for Hendrickson.

“We'll do what we feel is right, and we will try to get Trey re-signed. Has he earned a pay raise and a bump in an extension? He has," Tobin said in a press conference this week. "We’re cognizant of that, and we will give that to him. But whether we agree on what that looks like is, is what's to be determined," Tobin said.

However, Bengals fans weren't in the mood to take a lot of heart from Tobin's take.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.