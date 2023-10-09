“He’s early Tom Brady” - Skip Bayless draws similarities between Brock Purdy and former Patriots QB

Brock Purdy has become one of the NFL's top quarterbacks early on in the 2023 season. He went from being the final pick in last year's draft to being atop the San Francisco 49ers depth chart.

Purdy's ascension has drawn many comparisons, many of which are to a legend. On a recent episode of the Fox Sports 1 show 'Undisputed,' Skip Bayless stated that Purdy is similar to recently retired star Tom Brady:

“This guy named Tom Brady grew up just up the highway there from where they play right now in San Francisco….this is Tom Brady's home country. It took me a while to come around to Brady, It took about a year and a half, because I was such a Joe Montana fan."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And I kept saying, now he didn't have that big of an arm and he's not that mobile. And I'm looking at Brock Purdy. He doesn't even have Tom's arm, he doesn't have Tom's height."

Expand Tweet

Bayless concluded:

"He is mobile, he can move in the pocket to create time to throw. My point is he's early Tom Brady. He's on that arc, he is because he doesn't do anything wrong.”

Purdy faced the NFL great last season when Brady was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers got the better of the Buccaneers in Week 14 of the 2022 season by a 35 - 7 score. It was the first win of Purdy's career.

The 23-year-old led the 49ers to a dominant 42 - 10 win over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in primetime in Week 5. Purdy went 17 of 24 passing for 252 yards and four touchdowns as the 49ers remained perfect with a 5 - 0 record.

The San Francisco signal-caller currently leads the league in passer rating (123.1) and second in completion percentage (72.1 percent).

Brock Purdy could replicate Tom Brady feat this season

Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady (r) with 49ers QB Brock Purdy (l)

Brock Purdy has a chance to do something in his second season in the league that Brady did in his second. The former three-time NFL MVP led the New England Patriots to a Super Bowl victory in the 2001 season.

It was the first of six Lombardi Trophies for the Patriots legend in the big game. He would get his seventh and final one in Tampa Bay in the 2020 season.

Last season, the 49ers came up short of the Super Bowl as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated them in the NFC Championship game.

We'll see if Brock Purdy replicates Brady's second season in 2023 and makes it to Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl 58.

Poll : Do you agree with Skip Bayless on the Brock Purdy - Tom Brady comparison? Yes No 1 votes