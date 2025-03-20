“He’s doing an excellent job” - Rob Gronkowski makes feelings known about Tom Brady’s $375,000,000 gig with Fox Sports

Rob Gronkowski believes his friend and former quarterback Tom Brady is doing an excellent job as a broadcast analyst for FOX Sports. Brady signed a 10-year deal with FOX worth $375 million to serve as lead color commentator for the network.

The deal made Brady the highest-paid sports commentator in history. Brady's reported deal with FOX was announced in May 2022 but he didn't begin on-air broadcasting work for the network until this past NFL season.

After a full season of commentating games, Brady capped the year off by calling Super Bowl LIX, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles top the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans.

Gronkowski, who also does broadcast work for FOX, spoke to On3 on Tuesday and shared his thoughts on Brady's 2024 debut season as a color commentator.

“He’s doing an excellent job, and I’m so proud of him,” Rob Gronkowski told On3. “He has definitely improved as well since his first couple games, which is understandable.

"I mean, it’s such a tough job to do; there’s so much pressure on you. You never called a game ever, for that long in your life, to be up in that booth and break down plays like that."

Gronk continued:

“But you get better as you go on, and that’s all… I expect nothing less from Tom Brady as well, to get better because he loves to practice good habits, he loves to get better, he’ll do anything it takes to get better.

"And just to see his improvement from week one to where he is in the playoffs now is just tremendous, didn’t expect anything less. And he’s done such a great job in the playoffs; it’s like he’s a veteran now.”

Tom Brady faces restrictions as a color commentator for FOX

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

While Tom Brady has certainly improved from when he began his commentating career last year, there are a few extra hurdles he needs to work around.

Brady is a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, prohibiting him from certain actions while serving his role with FOX, as it pertains to the Raiders. Brady is not allowed to attend in-person or online broadcast meetings, nor is he allowed to have access to team facilities, coaches or players.

There are also certain bylaws in the NFL constitution that prohibit owners from publicly criticizing officials and other teams, which Brady must also adhere to.

With that being said, Tom Brady will always have to deal with certain obstacles as long as he tries to juggle the lives of both a broadcast analyst for FOX and the owner of an NFL franchise.

