“He’s f***ing awesome” - Veteran NFL OC explains why Mason Taylor is seen as major steal for Jets at No. 42

The New York Jets took Mason Taylor with the No. 42 pick in the NFL draft this year. The Jets have high hopes for the tight end ahead of his rookie season.

As Taylor gears up for his first year with the Jets, an anonymous veteran NFL offensive coach praised the tight end's potential.

"He's f---ing awesome. He was my No. 2 tight end (behind Chicago's Colston Loveland). He's athletic, he's young (21) and he's got upside in the passing game," the coach said via ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Taylor, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor, played three years at LSU before declaring for the 2025 NFL draft. He recorded 1,308 yards and six touchdowns on 129 receptions during his time with the Tigers.

Taylor was the second pick the Jets made in this year's draft. The franchise had previously taken offensive tackle Armand Membou with the No. 7 pick.

Jets HC Aaron Glenn waxes lyrical on TE Mason Taylor

New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn lauded Mason Taylor's showing at the rookie minicamp.

“Mason is exactly who we thought he was,” Glenn said. “He has dynamic movements. He can really catch the ball. He did a good job catching the ball away from his body. He’s quick to bring it in and get north and south exactly like we want.”

Taylor will look to build chemistry with quarterback Justin Fields next season. The Jets signed Fields to replace veteran Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

According to reports, Taylor has yet to sign his contract with the Jets. However, with the tight end expected to play a key role in 2025, a deal is likely to be finalized soon.

The Jets finished the 2024 season with a 5-12 record. They have not made the playoffs since the 2010 season, and Glenn will be aiming to end that drought in his first year.

