"He's a f***ing dog" - Maxx Crosby gets real about his intense rivalry with Patrick Mahomes

When Maxx Crosby steps onto the field to face Patrick Mahomes, it’s not just another divisional matchup.

Ad

The Las Vegas Raiders star peeled back the curtain on what makes his battles with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback so intense. He spoke candidly during a podcast appearance with Johnny Manziel on Thursday.

Rather than the usual NFL soundbites, Crosby delivered a breakdown of his mindset.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's a f***ing dog," Crosby said (1:02:41), via "Glory Daze." And yeah, just when we're out there, we know what time it is. Like, we have ultimate respect. You know, hug his kids after the game, dap it up, we talk our s***. But when we're in between the lines, it's war. And that's what it's all about."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The defensive end emphasized how their Texas high school football backgrounds create additional competitive fire.

"He brings the best out of me, and I’m sure he’ll say the same," Crosby said. "And yeah, you know, he's another Texas high school guy. So he's obviously in a whole different stratosphere from most guys that I've been around as a player."

Ad

Maxx Crosby loves playing with Patrick Mahomes despite the rivalry

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Maxx Crosby views Patrick Mahomes not only as a top-tier quarterback, but as a benchmark which he measures his greatness to.

Ad

"I love playing them," Crosby said on Thursday, via "Glory Daze." "You know, me and Pat have had a very healthy rivalry for years now. That's another thing — I take a lot of pride in that too. He's the best of the best, and I view myself as the best of the best."

Mahomes, for his part, has long recognized Crosby as a disruptor who demands game-planning at the highest level. Ahead of their 2024 midseason clash, the Chiefs quarterback singled out Crosby’s motor and effort as game-altering.

Ad

"You have to know where he's at every snap," Mahomes said in October. "He keeps playing extremely hard every single snap. It's special to see a guy who gives that much effort while maintaining such a high level of play."

Meanwhile, Raiders brass see Crosby as the franchise's cornerstone. Las Vegas general manager John Spytek, who took over earlier this year, made it clear that retaining Crosby was nonnegotiable. Amid early offseason rumors of potential trades, Spytek shut the door quickly with a three-year extension.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.